Maximize your productivity on the cheap with this Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle, now $200 off at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for ways to maximize your productivity? If so, you might appreciate having a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in your tech collection. This high-end Windows tablet has incredible multitasking capabilities and now sells at a killer price at Walmart. Not only is this top-class tablet $200 cheaper than usual, but it also arrives with an accessory in the box, giving you a bang for your buck!
Ideal for those of you who haven’t devoted your heart and soul to either Android or iOS, the Surface Pro 8 is a fantastic device indeed. It features a stunning 13-inch touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. What’s more, this bad boy gets its horsepower from an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Also, this particular model comes with 128GB of built-in storage space.
The tablet supports Windows Hello, which allows you to set up face recognition. Moreover, the device is just as impressive on the soundstage, with Microsoft integrating dual front-facing speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. As if that’s not enough, this puppy has a long battery life for fewer stops along the way.
All things considered, we believe that the Surface Pro 8 indeed has a lot to offer. We know that it may be a bit expensive for some users at its regular price, but now that it can be yours for just under $650 plus its accessory, it’s a no-miss for every Windows fan!
The Walmart bestseller is still among the best Windows tablets, even though it has already seen its successor. So, if you’re looking for a device with the properties of a laptop in the form of a tablet, one with a compatible keyboard in the box and a reasonable price tag attached to it, we absolutely advise you to go for this bad boy. After all, the epic bundle deal may expire at any given time.
We should also mention the iconic kickstand. It’s super convenient to use and adjusts your field of view nearly 180 degrees. The tablet also has four Thunderbolt ports for faster connections and a more-than-decent front-facing camera for video chats and work-related meetings.
Things that are NOT allowed: