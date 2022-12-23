This incredibly powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model is on sale at a mind-blowing $600 discount

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

What's the all-around best tablet money can buy right now? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra? Probably not if you consider the inherent limitations of Android on a big screen and the unwieldy size of that 14.6-inch colossus. 

Apple's newest iPad Pro powerhouses, meanwhile, are not exactly value champions, especially compared to something like Microsoft's frequently discounted Surface Pro 8. Released back in the fall of 2021, this is also pretty large (and heavy), sporting a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and tipping the scales at close to 900 grams.

If you can live with that latter number, the Pro 8's advanced age compared to the iPad Pro (2022) duo should definitely not stop you from considering an end-of-the-year purchase at an outstanding discount of $600.

This is offered directly by Amazon (rather than some hit-and-miss third-party seller) with no strings attached on an absolutely state-of-the-art configuration based on the Intel Evo platform and equipped with Core i7 processing power.

Although we're obviously not talking about a latest-gen Intel Core chip, this should still prove fast and efficient enough to take on the Apple M2-powered sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 in most day-to-day tasks and use cases. Combined with full Windows 11 software support, that ultra-high-end hardware is likely to deliver unrivaled on-the-go productivity at the whopping aforementioned $600 under a $1,599.99 list price.

This heavily marked-down Surface Pro 8 model also packs a speedy 256GB solid-state drive and no less than 16 gigs of RAM, eclipsing Apple's comparably priced 12.9-inch iPad Pro from those two standpoints as well.

As incredibly rare an opportunity to maximize your savings as this might seem, you should know that Best Buy has offered an identical deal on Black Friday. But not only is that gone, with Intel Core i7/256GB SSD/16GB RAM Surface Pro 8 units altogether going out of stock in the meantime. Yes, this particular variant is no longer available from Best Buy (or Microsoft) at all, which makes Amazon's hot new deal that much hotter and harder to turn down. 
