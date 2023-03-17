Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard





At the right price, however, you may still find this industry veteran to be a smarter choice than many of the overall best tablets available today with Intel power inside, speedy solid-state storage, a large and undeniably high-quality screen, and excellent battery life.

If you add a handy Type Cover keyboard to the value equation at a measly $599.99, odds are you won't be able to find a better option to quench your thirst for both productivity and entertainment on the go at the time of this writing.





Naturally, you're not looking at the most powerful Surface Pro 7+ configuration at that killer price (with a full-sized keyboard included), but even an Intel Core i3 processor of a past generation can keep you more than satisfied when trying to get some work done or watch your favorite Netflix show while traveling.





Normally available for $929.99, the special bundle currently setting you back a whopping 330 bucks less than that at Best Buy also includes a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM inside the Pro 7+ slate itself, as well as a hefty battery purportedly capable of lasting up to 15 hours between charges in "typical" device usage.





The 12.3-inch PixelSense display, mind you, doesn't come equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology but it does sport a more than respectable resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Then you have a couple of decidedly powerful 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a decent 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera capable of recording video in 1080p quality, a 5MP front-facing shooter with Full HD video capturing support of its own and Windows Hello face authentication, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a USB Type-C and USB-A port.



