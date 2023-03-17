Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard

Released in early 2021 for business customers and later that same year for general consumers, the Surface Pro 7+ is obviously no longer the best Windows tablet money can buy, having been superseded by the Pro 8 and Pro 9 powerhouses... if we only consider Microsoft's portfolio of productive and versatile 2-in-1s.

At the right price, however, you may still find this industry veteran to be a smarter choice than many of the overall best tablets available today with Intel power inside, speedy solid-state storage, a large and undeniably high-quality screen, and excellent battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Wi-Fi Only, Windows 11, Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Platinum Color, Black Type Cover Keyboard Included
$330 off (35%)
$599 99
$929 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you add a handy Type Cover keyboard to the value equation at a measly $599.99, odds are you won't be able to find a better option to quench your thirst for both productivity and entertainment on the go at the time of this writing.

Naturally, you're not looking at the most powerful Surface Pro 7+ configuration at that killer price (with a full-sized keyboard included), but even an Intel Core i3 processor of a past generation can keep you more than satisfied when trying to get some work done or watch your favorite Netflix show while traveling.

Normally available for $929.99, the special bundle currently setting you back a whopping 330 bucks less than that at Best Buy also includes a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM inside the Pro 7+ slate itself, as well as a hefty battery purportedly capable of lasting up to 15 hours between charges in "typical" device usage.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense display, mind you, doesn't come equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology but it does sport a more than respectable resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Then you have a couple of decidedly powerful 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a decent 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera capable of recording video in 1080p quality, a 5MP front-facing shooter with Full HD video capturing support of its own and Windows Hello face authentication, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a USB Type-C and USB-A port.

That's quite a lot of neat stuff for a new all-time low price of 600 bucks with an excellent productivity-enhancing accessory bundled in. What more could you possibly want from a Microsoft-made tablet capable of seamlessly transforming into a laptop?

