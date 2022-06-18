 One of Microsoft's best Windows tablets (with a keyboard) is on sale at a huge discount - PhoneArena
One of Microsoft's best Windows tablets (with a keyboard) is on sale at a huge discount

Deals
One of Microsoft's best Windows tablets (with a keyboard) is on sale at a huge discount
Designed primarily with business professionals in mind, Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ can be an outstanding mobile computing solution nowadays for anyone... who feels the newer, sleeker, faster, and larger Surface Pro 8 is a tad rich for their blood.

Of course, said older Windows powerhouse is itself not very affordable, normally fetching $900 and up. But the hidden blessing of a slowly aging tablet in an increasingly crowded market are the ever-improving deals offered by retailers like Best Buy.

There are two different Surface Pro 7+ configurations on sale at pretty much unbeatable prices at the time of this writing, both of which include a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard in a black color at no extra charge.

Whichever version you'll end up opting for, you're looking to save the exact same 330 bucks. Both models come packing 8 gigs of RAM and a 128GB speedy solid-state drive, with the key distinguishing factor being the 11th Gen Intel Core chip variant.

At $699.99, you'll get the same quad-core i5-1135G7 processor found inside one "middling" Surface Pro 8 configuration, while $599.99 will only be enough to buy you a dual-core i3-1115G4 silicon.

Either way, it's hard to compare any of the best Android tablets available today with the raw power delivered by this early 2021-released device. At these prices, we'd argue the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a smarter buy than the Pro 8 as well, not to mention the "regular" Pro 7, which automatically makes this thebest Windows tablet... for most people.

We're talking people who can settle for a somewhat outdated 60Hz "PixelSense" screen surrounded by relatively thick bezels, as well as only one USB-C port, a decidedly impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge in "typical device usage", powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a super-premium magnesium unibody construction, and full Windows 11 support.
