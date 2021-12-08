Best Buy has Microsoft's beastly Surface Pro 7+ on sale at a hefty discount in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While some of those early holiday promotions are still available, Windows enthusiasts and general business-focused users might be excited to hear about another compelling offer as well. It's not clear if this is entirely new or we simply didn't notice it earlier due to the nichey orientation of the Surface Pro 7+ , but either way, the important thing to note is that the 12.3-inch hybrid currently costs $230 less than usual in two different configurations.





Released in early 2021 as a pretty significant internal upgrade over 2019's Surface Pro 7 with a largely unchanged design, the enterprise-first tablet can obviously serve "regular" users quite well too, especially with a Type Cover keyboard bundled in.





Both the $699.99 Intel Core i3 and $799.99 Intel Core i5 variants on sale before Christmas at Best Buy do come with said laptop-transforming accessory included at no extra cost, and they both feature 8 gigs of RAM in addition to a speedy 128GB SSD.





In case you're wondering, Microsoft itself is still charging a whopping $899.99 for the former "Surface Pro 7 + for Business" model (sans a keyboard) while listing the latter as "out of stock" at the time of this writing at its $999.99 regular price.





One can therefore argue that Best Buy's discount far exceeds 230 bucks given that a Surface Pro Type Cover is also normally available for $130 when purchased alone.





Powered by the same blazing fast 11th Gen Intel Core processors as the hot new Surface Pro 8 , the slowly aging Pro 7+ does unfortunately come with a somewhat outdated design while offering stellar battery life of up to 15 hours of "typical usage" on a single charge and rocking a nice pair of Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, as well as robust front and rear-facing cameras, plenty of ports, and a more than respectable PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels.

