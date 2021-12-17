Notification Center

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas
The recent avalanche of compelling deals on Surface-branded hardware is not yet over, and believe it or not, you still have plenty of time to order a deeply discounted 2-in-1 detachable tablet and trust you'll receive it before Christmas.

As you can imagine, there's a lot more money to save right now on the 2019-released Surface Pro 7 than this year's Pro 7+ and Pro 8, and in fact, Best Buy is currently outdoing itself by beating those already reasonable Black Friday 2021 prices for a number of different configurations.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum

$300 off (33%)
$599 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Matte Black

$500 off (42%)
$699 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Platinum, Black Type Cover Included

$430 off (32%)
$899 99
$1329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Matte Black

$600 off (32%)
$1299 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

The retailer is also eclipsing Microsoft's own official US e-store by slashing, for instance, a whopping 500 bucks off the $1,199.99 list price of a powerful Surface Pro 7 variant with Intel Core i5 inside and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive paired with a decent 8GB RAM count. 

The even more powerful Intel Core i7 model packing a hefty 16 gigs of memory and an expansive 512GB SSD is marked down by an even more generous $600 from an (arguably excessive) $1,899.99 MSRP, while the humbler Core i5 version settling for a 128GB SSD will only set you back $599.99 after a cool $300 price reduction of its own... if you hurry.

Although the killer new deals don't have explicit expiration dates listed at the time of this writing, Best Buy could well run out of its discounted inventory at any given moment. That seems to have already been the case for Microsoft itself, whose price cuts aren't even that drastic.

Keep in mind that the Surface Pro 7, just like any other member of the Windows-powered tablet family, doesn't come with a keyboard included as standard, although Best Buy also sells an Intel Core i5 variant with a 256GB SSD at a massive $430 discount from a $1,329.99 regular price in combination with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory.

Naturally, this oldie (but goodie) is nowhere near as powerful, sharp, smooth, or stylish as its radically redesigned successor. At these prices, though, we can definitely argue the Surface Pro 7 deserves its place on our list of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs
  • Display 12.3 inches 1824 x 2736 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i3 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Windows 10
