Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas

Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As you can imagine, there's a lot more money to save right now on the 2019-released Surface Pro 7 than this year's Pro 7+ and Pro 8, and in fact, Best Buy is currently outdoing itself by beating those already reasonable Black Friday 2021 prices for a number of different configurations.
The even more powerful Intel Core i7 model packing a hefty 16 gigs of memory and an expansive 512GB SSD is marked down by an even more generous $600 from an (arguably excessive) $1,899.99 MSRP, while the humbler Core i5 version settling for a 128GB SSD will only set you back $599.99 after a cool $300 price reduction of its own... if you hurry.
Keep in mind that the Surface Pro 7, just like any other member of the Windows-powered tablet family, doesn't come with a keyboard included as standard, although Best Buy also sells an Intel Core i5 variant with a 256GB SSD at a massive $430 discount from a $1,329.99 regular price in combination with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory.
Naturally, this oldie (but goodie) is nowhere near as powerful, sharp, smooth, or stylish as its radically redesigned successor. At these prices, though, we can definitely argue the Surface Pro 7 deserves its place on our list of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season.