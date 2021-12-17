Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The retailer is also eclipsing Microsoft's own official US e-store by slashing, for instance, a whopping 500 bucks off the $1,199.99 list price of a powerful Surface Pro 7 variant with Intel Core i5 inside and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive paired with a decent 8GB RAM count.





The even more powerful Intel Core i7 model packing a hefty 16 gigs of memory and an expansive 512GB SSD is marked down by an even more generous $600 from an (arguably excessive) $1,899.99 MSRP, while the humbler Core i5 version settling for a 128GB SSD will only set you back $599.99 after a cool $300 price reduction of its own... if you hurry.





Although the killer new deals don't have explicit expiration dates listed at the time of this writing, Best Buy could well run out of its discounted inventory at any given moment. That seems to have already been the case for Microsoft itself, whose price cuts aren't even that drastic.





Keep in mind that the Surface Pro 7 , just like any other member of the Windows-powered tablet family, doesn't come with a keyboard included as standard, although Best Buy also sells an Intel Core i5 variant with a 256GB SSD at a massive $430 discount from a $1,329.99 regular price in combination with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory.





