This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas0
Unveiled less than three months ago, the redesigned Surface Pro 8 is on a very attractive sale before Christmas, with BuyDig offering productivity and portability fans the rare chance to save a whopping $300.99 on such a new, impressive, and presumably popular device right now.
Of course, the Windows 11 tablet itself is not three Benjamins cheaper than usual, instead fetching $999 in combination with a handy Surface Pro Type Cover and an extended 1-year warranty provided by CPS.
That's down from a regular combined price of $1,299.99, easily beating any and all other Surface Pro 8 holiday deals available elsewhere at the time of this writing. That obviously includes Microsoft's own US e-store, where $999.99 buys you the Intel Core i5-powered tablet and nothing else.
Then you have an absolutely towering battery life of up to 16 hours of "typical" usage on a single charge, and perhaps most remarkably, a "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense Flow display in tow sporting a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology.
The two USB-C ports, good old fashioned headphone jack, 10MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 6 support, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and of course, the built-in kickstand all bring their own little contribution to a value proposition that arguably eclipses what Apple's latest iPad Pros can offer at a comparable price.