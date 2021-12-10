Notification Center

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas
There's basically only one Surface-branded tablet that was yet to make headlines with a cool deal or substantial discount before or shortly after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, and unsurprisingly, that just so happened to be Microsoft's newest 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse.

Unveiled less than three months ago, the redesigned Surface Pro 8 is on a very attractive sale before Christmas, with BuyDig offering productivity and portability fans the rare chance to save a whopping $300.99 on such a new, impressive, and presumably popular device right now.

Check out the killer deal here



Of course, the Windows 11 tablet itself is not three Benjamins cheaper than usual, instead fetching $999 in combination with a handy Surface Pro Type Cover and an extended 1-year warranty provided by CPS.

That's down from a regular combined price of $1,299.99, easily beating any and all other Surface Pro 8 holiday deals available elsewhere at the time of this writing. That obviously includes Microsoft's own US e-store, where $999.99 buys you the Intel Core i5-powered tablet and nothing else.

Said 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is also found under the hood of the Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at BuyDig, alongside an equally speedy 128GB SSD and respectable 8 gigs of RAM.

Then you have an absolutely towering battery life of up to 16 hours of "typical" usage on a single charge, and perhaps most remarkably, a "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense Flow display in tow sporting a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology.

The two USB-C ports, good old fashioned headphone jack, 10MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 6 support, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and of course, the built-in kickstand all bring their own little contribution to a value proposition that arguably eclipses what Apple's latest iPad Pros can offer at a comparable price.

