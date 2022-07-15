Microsoft's OG Surface Go can be yours at an incredible price with a bunch of accessories included





At $199.99 and up, the Windows 10-powered oldie is certainly affordable enough to generate more interest than anytime in the last couple of years (at least), especially with a keyboard, a pen, and a rugged case bundled in at no extra charge.

Microsoft Surface Go Windows Tablet, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Refurbished, Black Type Cover, Silver Surface Pen, Rugged Case Included $199 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Go Windows Tablet, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Refurbished, Black Type Cover, Silver Surface Pen, Rugged Case Included $229 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Go Windows Tablet, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Refurbished, Black Type Cover, Silver Surface Pen, Rugged Case Included $259 99 Buy at Woot





That's right, you can cough up as little as two Benjamins for a grand total of four products for the next few days (or until stocks run out), with the tablet itself of course shipping in refurbished condition alongside a less-than-ideal three-month Woot limited warranty.





While the black-coated Type Cover keyboard and the silver Surface Pen included in this special bundle are also not new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, their combined value alone arguably exceeds $100 even as refurbs. Last but not least, you're looking at getting an STM Dux case with a very high degree of device protection as well that undeniably boosts the appeal of this interesting deal even further.





The first-gen Surface Go, of course, is no longer a powerhouse, packing an outdated Intel Pentium 4415Y processor and a fairly modest 4 gigs of RAM paired with sluggish 64GB eMMC storage in an entry-level configuration.





But for just $259.99, you can upgrade the memory count to a generous 8GB and also get a speedy 128GB solid-state drive. The 128 gig SSD can be combined with 4GB RAM as well at $229.99, and all three prices include all three handy accessories mentioned above.





Then you have a sharp PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels, solid battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, and a full range of ports covering everything from USB-C to 3.5mm audio and microSD storage expansion. Now that's what we call a versatile and productive bargain!

Released all the way back in 2018, the 10-inch Surface Go is... probably not on your mind much these days. But Microsoft's first-ever (relatively) compact tablet can still be a smart buy when it directly rivals the likes of Amazon's Fire lineup or Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 rather than the iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, or even the iPad mini.