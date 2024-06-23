This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty





The problem with Microsoft's reasonably compact 2021-released 10.5-inch slate is that it's pretty hard to come by in 2024, no longer being sold by retailers like Best Buy or Amazon (at least not directly) and only featuring on its maker's official US website in a couple of LTE-enabled configurations (one of which is currently listed as out of stock).

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel 10th Gen Core i3 Processor, Windows 11 Pro, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, New, Open Box, Heavy Duty Protective Case and Extended 3-Year Microsoft Warranty Included $199 off (33%) $399 99 $599 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel 10th Gen Core i3 Processor, Windows 11 Pro, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, New, Device Only $134 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, charging $399.99 for a limited time for a Surface Go 3 variant with Intel Core i3 inside, as well as 8GB RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space. That's technically down from a $599 list price, which already makes this an exceptionally compelling deal... before considering two other key details.





The first one is a "heavy duty" protective case that should help you use this affordable device in all kinds of tricky work environments without worrying (too much) about drops on hard surfaces or other types of possible damage, and the other one is an extended three-year Microsoft warranty valid through May 1, 2027.





Technically, you're looking at "open box" units here, but Woot guarantees they have never been used or even touched with a different purpose than installing the aforementioned protective case. So, yes, you are actually dealing with brand-new devices for all intents and purposes, and in case you're wondering, the best a third-party Amazon seller can do at the time of this writing is charge 65 bucks more than Woot for the same Intel Core i3/128GB storage/8GB memory configuration of the Surface Go 3 without a bundled case or extended warranty.



This Surface Go 3 model comes with a zippy solid-state drive in addition to a more than respectable 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, mind you, and its compact 10.5-inch PixelSense display is equipped with a decent (at the very least) resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The "all-day" battery life is rated at a solid 11 hours of "typical" usage between charges, and the Windows 11 Pro support might be the biggest selling point for a lot of workaholics on tight budgets.





Unfortunately, there's no keyboard included in your four Benjamins, but you can separately buy that for as little as $100 and forget all about your traditional laptop without spending an arm and a leg.