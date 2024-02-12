The portable Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a major bargain on Best Buy once again

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is now $150 at Best Buy The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is once again available at $150 off on Best Buy. The discount applies to the model with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage space. The compact Windows-powered slate features a 10.5-inch FHD PixelSense touchscreen that gives great visuals despite its somewhat outdated refresh rate of 60Hz. Also boasting a solid battery life, this Microsoft tablet gives you way more bang for your buck right now, so don't miss out! $150 off (27%) $399 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Go 3 (Intel Core i3): Save $150 now Would you like your new Microsoft Surface Go 3 to give you faster performance? In that case, we definitely recommend picking the Surface Go 3 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor under its hood, as this processor is slightly more powerful than the Intel Pentium Gold. Other than that, you get the same 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with FHD resolution, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage on deck. This slate is now $150 cheaper on Best Buy. $150 off (24%) $479 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Microsoft slate features a beautiful 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1920x1280 pixels resolution, offering decent visuals despite the somewhat outdated 60Hz refresh rates.



The Surface Go 3 that’s now up for grabs at $150 off on Best Buy also features 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage space. So, as you might have guessed, we’re definitely not talking about the ‘base’ model here.





In a typical Microsoft fashion, this puppy also boasts the iconic adjustable kickstand for maximum versatility, making it equally suitable for video streaming, learning, and play.Add the long battery life of up to 11 hours to the equation (as per Microsoft’s own words,) and you get all the tablet you could possibly need under $400.





The Surface Go 3 might not be your top choice at its regular price, but we think it’s surely way more attractive at $150 off. In case you need a new Windows tablet at a bargain, we suggest you check this one out before this gorgeous deal expires.