The portable Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a major bargain on Best Buy once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Windows fans on a budget, it’s time for you to upgrade your tech on a budget! Your super-compact Microsoft Surface Go 3 is again seeing a generous price cut at Best Buy. That’s right, you can save $150 on this Windows tablet, which lands it just under the $400 mark.
We should note this isn’t the first time in 2024 that we’ve seen this deal go live on Best Buy. First going live about a month ago, the price cut didn’t remain live for long, followed by a humbler $100 discount. Now, the $150 price cut is back in the game, and it also applies to the Surface Go 3 with an Intel Pentium Gold core and the model with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, so we absolutely recommend checking it out.
Unquestionably, this Windows 11 slate isn’t as awe-inspiring, performance-wise, as its bigger brothers from the Surface Pro tablet series. Then again, it’s still a great option for casual users who haven’t committed to Android or iOS.
The Microsoft slate features a beautiful 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1920x1280 pixels resolution, offering decent visuals despite the somewhat outdated 60Hz refresh rates.
The Surface Go 3 that’s now up for grabs at $150 off on Best Buy also features 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage space. So, as you might have guessed, we’re definitely not talking about the ‘base’ model here.
In a typical Microsoft fashion, this puppy also boasts the iconic adjustable kickstand for maximum versatility, making it equally suitable for video streaming, learning, and play.Add the long battery life of up to 11 hours to the equation (as per Microsoft’s own words,) and you get all the tablet you could possibly need under $400.
The Surface Go 3 might not be your top choice at its regular price, but we think it’s surely way more attractive at $150 off. In case you need a new Windows tablet at a bargain, we suggest you check this one out before this gorgeous deal expires.
