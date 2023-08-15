The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is still available with a sweet discount at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 3: save 28% at Amazon right now The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a small but powerful tablet with Windows 11. It has a compact 10.5-inch display and is powered by an Intel processor. The sold device is available with 128GB of internal storage space. Get it today at $154 off its price tag. $154 off (28%) Buy at Amazon



Similarly to most Microsoft tablets, the Surface Go 3 sports the iconic built-in kickstand. It facilitates an easy and hassle-free setup of the perfect viewing angle and frees up your arms, so you can do whatever you want while watching your favorite movies or TV series.



This portable and compact device should make homework, work, learning, and watching videos easy and enjoyable. It’s powered by an Intel processor and runs on Windows 11. While it’s undoubtedly far from a powerhouse, the tablet can still impress with its beautiful build and 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a high 1920 x 1280 resolution.



If you wish to turn the tablet into a more versatile device, you can complete the ecosystem with its compatible keyboard and pen. Adding those accessories comes at an additional cost, as you might expect. Last but surely not least, Microsoft advertises the tablet as lasting 11 hours on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging, so you don’t have to be limited by a cord for too long.



To sum up, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 can make an ideal everyday tablet for various light applications. Given that you can still get it with a considerable price cut of $154, we’d say it’s worth your attention.