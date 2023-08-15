The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is still available with a sweet discount at Amazon
If you’re a fan of Windows tablets and need a compact and lightweight device to add to your tech collection, you might like Amazon’s deal on the Microsoft Surface Go 3. We covered it not long ago, but the offer is still available. Presently, the retailer sells the Windows tablet for $154 less than its usual price, making it a tempting purchase.
Similarly to most Microsoft tablets, the Surface Go 3 sports the iconic built-in kickstand. It facilitates an easy and hassle-free setup of the perfect viewing angle and frees up your arms, so you can do whatever you want while watching your favorite movies or TV series.
If you wish to turn the tablet into a more versatile device, you can complete the ecosystem with its compatible keyboard and pen. Adding those accessories comes at an additional cost, as you might expect. Last but surely not least, Microsoft advertises the tablet as lasting 11 hours on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging, so you don’t have to be limited by a cord for too long.
To sum up, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 can make an ideal everyday tablet for various light applications. Given that you can still get it with a considerable price cut of $154, we’d say it’s worth your attention.
With a standard price of $549 and an average Amazon price tag of well over $400, the device likely won’t be your primary choice at its usual pricing. The good news is that you won’t have to shell out as much money if you pull the trigger now, for the Microsoft device can still be yours for under $400. Who wouldn’t want to get one of the best 10-inch tablets money can buy at such a tempting price?
This portable and compact device should make homework, work, learning, and watching videos easy and enjoyable. It’s powered by an Intel processor and runs on Windows 11. While it’s undoubtedly far from a powerhouse, the tablet can still impress with its beautiful build and 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a high 1920 x 1280 resolution.
