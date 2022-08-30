 Microsoft's compact Surface Go 2 tablet offers Windows 11 productivity at a big discount - PhoneArena
Microsoft's compact Surface Go 2 tablet offers Windows 11 productivity at a big discount

Deals
Microsoft's compact Surface Go 2 tablet offers Windows 11 productivity at a big discount
As absurd as it may still sound to some of our readers and long-time tech industry watchers, smartphones with larger than 6-inch screens and 10-inch (or so) tablets can be considered compact by "modern" standards.

The 10.5-inch Surface Go 2, for instance, is one of Microsoft's smallest and lightest slates to date, more or less tied with the older Surface Go and newer Surface Go 3 at a weight of 544 grams. Because its 2021 sequel didn't bring a lot of substantial upgrades to the table (or any sort of design revisions), this 2020 "classic" can still deliver a compelling value proposition for Windows fans displeased with the size and/or price of the Pro 8 powerhouse.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

64GB eMMC Storage, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Pro, Silver, Free Windows 11 Upgrade
$145 off (36%)
$254 99
$399 99
Buy at Woot

Of course, the rapidly aging Surface Go 2 is no longer very easy to come by at most major US retailers, let alone its manufacturer, but if you hurry, you can get an entry-level configuration at an essentially unbeatable (and completely unprecedented) price from Woot.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year Microsoft warranty included at $254.99 a pop in a silver color only for the next few days (or while supplies last).

As you can imagine, that crazy low price (for pretty much any Windows tablet in new condition) does not include a keyboard or stylus, dropping from $399.99 back in the day. Curiously enough, Woot is listing the 4GB RAM-packing and 64GB data-accommodating Microsoft Surface Go 2 as discounted by a measly 65 bucks.

That might be because the Surface Go 3 also starts at $399.99, but the fact of the matter is the two 10.5-inch slates are almost identical. Due to its more advanced age, the Go 2 predictably comes with a slightly slower Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor inside, but at 255 bucks, the raw power should prove more than satisfactory for the vast majority of cash-strapped users.

Compared to the best budget tablets out there running Android or iPadOS, the Surface Go 2 undeniably holds its biggest advantage in the far more productive Windows 10 Pro platform you can easily upgrade to Windows 11 without paying a dime right now.

The PixelSense display is not half bad either, and perhaps most impressively, Microsoft's 2020-released compact tablet sports a nearly flawless combination of "traditional" and "modern" connectivity options including USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.
