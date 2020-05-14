Microsoft's hot new Surface Go 2 tablet is already discounted in an 'Essentials Bundle'





While the Surface Go 2 essentially follows the same general design language as its predecessor, the significantly thinner bezels allow the compact new slate to squeeze a slightly larger 10.5-inch display into a pretty much unchanged body. Even better, there's now a considerably faster Intel Core m3 configuration, not to mention the entry-level variant is also improved thanks to a newer Pentium Gold chip.





just been released following a formal announcement last week, you can already score a pretty cool discount by bundling the second-gen Windows 10 tablet (running Windows 10 S out the box) with a bunch of stuff you're probably going to need anyway. The starting price is the same, mind you, and although the Surface Go 2 has literallybeen released following a formal announcement last week, you can already score a pretty cool discount by bundling the second-gen Windows 10 tablet (running Windows 10 S out the box) with a bunch of stuff you're probably going to need anyway.













The aptly named Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle includes a productivity-enhancing keyboard of your choice, a 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription, and a two-year Microsoft Complete extended warranty. In total, you're looking at paying as little as $539.97 for all of those things (plus the actual tablet, of course), which represents a nice discount of around $130 compared to the regular combined price of the entry-level Surface Go 2 variant and the optional accessories and software.





Depending on what configuration of the new tablet you prefer, the color and style of the Type Cover keyboard, and the type of Microsoft 365 subscription you're after, the bundle price can go all the way up to $929.97, saving you roughly $130 as well.





On top of that, you can also add a sleek pair of the hot new Surface Earbuds at $159.99 instead of a $199.99 list price or the premium over-ear Surface Headphones 2 at $199.99 after a solid $50 markdown of their own. These are not exactly life-changing discounts we're talking about here, but they're almost unbelievably early, which makes them hard to miss.