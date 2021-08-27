Notification Center

Android Microsoft Tablets Processors Qualcomm

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone
Just about a week ago we reviewed the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is arguably a power user's dream phone, with its huge 7.6-inch folding display and OneUI 3 multitasking features. But there are other, less-popular, yet still exciting options out there.

As noted by MSPoweruser, Microsoft is about to release a successor to its dual-display phone from last year – the Surface Duo – very soon, likely in October. And now, some of the upcoming Surface Duo 2's specs have been revealed via a Geekbench listing noticed by SlashLeaks.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, the Duo 2 will also come with Android 11 out the box.

As is to be expected, this is a step up from last year's Surface Duo, albeit not a huge one. The first Surface Duo came with the Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, which was arguably not enough for a dual-screen phone that is aimed at multitasking power users, often running pairs of apps at the same time.

And while the Surface Duo 2 having a spec bump is welcome news, we know that Microsoft has also put efforts into improving an aspect of the original Duo that many users had an issue with – the camera quality. In mid-July, leaked photos of Microsoft Surface Duo 2 revealed a triple-camera setup, inevitably leading to it having a camera bump, unlike the first Duo – a compromise many users will probably be willing to make.



Other than that, we're yet to know if the Surface Duo 2 will be different from the original Duo visually. Smaller bezels will surely be welcome, but we'll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned!

