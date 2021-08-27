Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone0
As noted by MSPoweruser, Microsoft is about to release a successor to its dual-display phone from last year – the Surface Duo – very soon, likely in October. And now, some of the upcoming Surface Duo 2's specs have been revealed via a Geekbench listing noticed by SlashLeaks.
As is to be expected, this is a step up from last year's Surface Duo, albeit not a huge one. The first Surface Duo came with the Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, which was arguably not enough for a dual-screen phone that is aimed at multitasking power users, often running pairs of apps at the same time.
Other than that, we're yet to know if the Surface Duo 2 will be different from the original Duo visually. Smaller bezels will surely be welcome, but we'll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned!