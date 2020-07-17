iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft slightly boosts Skype video call functionality

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 17, 2020, 3:52 AM
Microsoft slightly boosts Skype video call functionality
Just a heads up that if you're using Skype for meetings, it's now possible to see more of your friends in video calls. Microsoft released yesterday a new version of Skype that brings a handful of new features and improvements on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.

The most important thing that's been fixed with the release of the updated app is the message sync when some conversations weren't updating. Apart from that, there's only one other major improvement that mobile users will benefit from and it concerns the number of people you can see in a Skype video call.

So, starting with Skype 8.62, users will be able to see up to eight friends on their phone and up to nine on their tablet while in a video call. On Windows, Mac, and Linux it's now possible to see up to twelve people in the new grid view.

Although Skype allows video call with up to 50 people, you can only see so many in at once your display. The slight boost is more than welcome in a time when everyone is working remotely and social distancing has become so prevalent in our society. It's good to see more familiar faces on a screen while Skype-ing; thumbs up Microsoft.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
OnePlus says that the 5G Nord could end up coming to the U.S.
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G is starting to sound positively dreamy
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II loses to iPhone and Galaxy in our blind camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless