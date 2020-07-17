Microsoft slightly boosts Skype video call functionality
So, starting with Skype 8.62, users will be able to see up to eight friends on their phone and up to nine on their tablet while in a video call. On Windows, Mac, and Linux it's now possible to see up to twelve people in the new grid view.
Although Skype allows video call with up to 50 people, you can only see so many in at once your display. The slight boost is more than welcome in a time when everyone is working remotely and social distancing has become so prevalent in our society. It's good to see more familiar faces on a screen while Skype-ing; thumbs up Microsoft.