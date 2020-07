Microsoft slightly boosts Skype video call functionality

Just a heads up that if you're using Skype for meetings, it's now possible to see more of your friends in video calls. Microsoft released yesterday a new version of Skype that brings a handful of new features and improvements on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.The most important thing that's been fixed with the release of the updated app is the message sync when some conversations weren't updating. Apart from that, there's only one other major improvement that mobile users will benefit from and it concerns the number of people you can see in a Skype video call So, starting with Skype 8.62, users will be able to see up to eight friends on their phone and up to nine on their tablet while in a video call. On Windows, Mac, and Linux it's now possible to see up to twelve people in the new grid view.Although Skype allows video call with up to 50 people, you can only see so many in at once your display. The slight boost is more than welcome in a time when everyone is working remotely and social distancing has become so prevalent in our society. It's good to see more familiar faces on a screen while Skype-ing; thumbs up Microsoft.