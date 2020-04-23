Microsoft Apps

Mariyan Slavov
Apr 23, 2020, 3:00 AM
Skype spices up video calls with custom backgrounds
You're probably already tired from all that home-dwelling and need a change of scenery. Skype opts to do something about this. The popular app is adding custom backgrounds to spice up your video calls. Sure, that pretty forest behind you is not real, but it can freshen up the mundane living room background your video call partners see over and over again.

With the lockdown situation, people are relying on communication services like FaceTime, Google Meet, Snapchat, and Skype, of course. Adding this new feature to the latter can draw new users in this time of social isolation. Zoom, for instance, already has custom backgrounds, and Micorosft added the same feature to Teams recently.

You can add a custom background to the latest version of Skype on Windows, Mac, Linux, and the web. The feature can be found under Settings -> Audio & Video right next to the blurred background option Microsoft added recently. The company recommends using images in landscape orientation, and custom images need to be saved locally on your desktop as well.

Now go ahead and lay on that beautiful beach or realize your childhood dream and become an astronaut. Venus space station out.

Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
