Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology

iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology
The first iPads with OLED screens are rumored to arrive in 2024, and now we have a new supply chain report that reveals that the tech is on its way for those fancy OLED screens to be even thinner.

Korean publication TheElec (very good track record with supply chain news) reveals that LG has started using a new, hybrid OLED manufacturing technology that allows for thinner screens.

Traditional OLED manufacturing uses two glass substrates, while this new hybrid technology replaces the top substrate with a Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) layer, similar to what is used on foldable phones. In addition to that, the bottom substrate can be made significantly thinner, going from 0.5mm to down to just 0.2mm.

Having a much thinner display panel, however, comes with a new challenge: it can break while being transported to the next step in the production line. To address that problem, LG will skip the moving process altogether and etch and cut the glass all in one place and process.

The Korean display maker plans to use this new process in its Gen 8 OLED production line in the near future.


So this is one hurdle that LG Display has had to overcome, and this report also reminds us that Samsung Display is ahead in this technology and it's ready to implement it right away in its Gen 6 OLED line.

At the end of the day, these are all hurdles that the supply chain is overcoming as Apple is allegedly preparing to release the first iPads with OLED screens in 2024. First reports about OLED iPad models coming on the market appeared in October 2022.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
People buying $200, 4-year-old iPhones over new Android: The secret market dominated by Apple
People buying $200, 4-year-old iPhones over new Android: The secret market dominated by Apple
iPhone 15 Pro: brand new way to shut down your device, claims leaker
iPhone 15 Pro: brand new way to shut down your device, claims leaker
HTC intros another entry-level smartphone, the Wildfire E2 Play
HTC intros another entry-level smartphone, the Wildfire E2 Play
iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology
iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless