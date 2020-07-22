Samsung Android Metro

Metro by T-Mobile starts selling the Samsung Galaxy A11

Jul 22, 2020, 6:27 PM
Not long after launching the LG Aristo 5, Metro by T-Mobile this week released another new affordable smartphone. This time, it's a Samsung handset - the Galaxy A11.

Recently launched by Verizon and AT&T, too, the Samsung Galaxy A11 is sold by Metro for $189.99. That's a reasonable price considering the A11's design and specs, although there's one particular thing about the phone that's somewhat disappointing (we'll talk about this later).

Running Android 10, the Samsung Galaxy A11 is a fairly large device, thanks to its 6.4-inch display with 720 x 1560 pixels. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, further featuring a triple rear camera (13 MP + 5 MP wide + 2 MP depth sensor), an 8 MP front-facing camera, 32 GB of expandable storage space, and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

The only gripe that we have with Metro's Galaxy A11 is that it packs just 2 GB of RAM. We're pretty sure that Samsung could have put at least 3 GB of RAM inside this phone without raising its price.


While the Samsung Galaxy A11 can be seen in multiple color variants in the slideshow below, Metro by T-Mobile is only selling its black/grey version.

In case you're wondering, T-Mobile itself does not have the Galaxy A11 in its lineup, although it might release it sometime later this year.

Related phones

Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A11 View Full specs
$150 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
$180 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

