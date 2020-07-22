Metro by T-Mobile starts selling the Samsung Galaxy A11
Not long after launching the LG Aristo 5, Metro by T-Mobile this week released another new affordable smartphone. This time, it's a Samsung handset - the Galaxy A11.
Running Android 10, the Samsung Galaxy A11 is a fairly large device, thanks to its 6.4-inch display with 720 x 1560 pixels. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, further featuring a triple rear camera (13 MP + 5 MP wide + 2 MP depth sensor), an 8 MP front-facing camera, 32 GB of expandable storage space, and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging.
The only gripe that we have with Metro's Galaxy A11 is that it packs just 2 GB of RAM. We're pretty sure that Samsung could have put at least 3 GB of RAM inside this phone without raising its price.
While the Samsung Galaxy A11 can be seen in multiple color variants in the slideshow below, Metro by T-Mobile is only selling its black/grey version.
In case you're wondering, T-Mobile itself does not have the Galaxy A11 in its lineup, although it might release it sometime later this year.