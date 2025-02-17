Metro now offers customers a fun way to reduce their bills significantly
One of the biggest MVNOs in the United States, Metro by T-Mobile is now offering customers a fun way to reduce their bills significantly. All they have to do is download an app, play some games and take some surveys.
Theoretically, customers can redeem up to $55 per day, which means that they could save hundreds of dollars each month. If you’re a Metro by T-Mobile customer and want to pay your phone bill by playing games, here is what you have to do:
According to Metro, there are hundreds of mobile games to choose from. It’s also worth mentioning that the Ad It Up app will keep track of every point you earn, so you won’t have to worry about that.
More importantly, you’ll be able to redeem your earned points as payments toward your Metro service directly from the Ad It Up app. Basically, you’ll be trading some of your free time for your phone bill.
Metro explains that there’s no redemption limit, but customers can only redeem one pre-selected dollar amount per day: $5, $10, $15, $25, per day, for a total of $55 per day. Also, the carrier says there’s no limit to the number of points customers can earn per month, so it’s about how much time you’re willing to put into playing games to reduce the cost of your phone bill.
Finally, Metro warns customers who have taken advantage of an Autopay discount to redeem their credits before they are 5 days away from their payment due date in order to avoid losing the discount for that billing cycle. Keep in mind that you can’t use Ad It Up with a suspended Metro account since the app can only post payments to an active account.
- Download the Ad It Up app via the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Verify your Metro phone number.
- Download and play your games.
- Save on your Metro service.
Ad It Up and Metro have partnered to offer customers a fun way to reduce their phone bills | Screenshots credits: Play2Pay
It's also worth mentioning that all family members can earn points for playing games, which means that when points are redeemed, payment will be applied to the account rather than the individual line.
