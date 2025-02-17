Metro now offers customers a fun way to reduce their bills significantly

T-Mobile

Ad It Up and Metro have partnered to offer customers a fun way to reduce their phone bills | Screenshots credits: Play2Pay

Metro explains that there’s no redemption limit, but customers can only redeem one pre-selected dollar amount per day: $5, $10, $15, $25, per day, for a total of $55 per day. Also, the carrier says there’s no limit to the number of points customers can earn per month, so it’s about how much time you’re willing to put into playing games to reduce the cost of your phone bill.It's also worth mentioning that all family members can earn points for playing games, which means that when points are redeemed, payment will be applied to the account rather than the individual line.Finally, Metro warns customers who have taken advantage of an Autopay discount to redeem their credits before they are 5 days away from their payment due date in order to avoid losing the discount for that billing cycle. Keep in mind that you can’t use Ad It Up with a suspended Metro account since the app can only post payments to an active account.