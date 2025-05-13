Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
For $120, Metro by T-Mobile will open the door to 5G for you with the new TCL K32

If there's someone in your life who is still using a legacy phone, but wants to give modernity a try, $120 sounds like a reasonable price to pay for the try-out.

Teased at CES 2025 some months ago, the TCL K32 5G phone is now available at Metro by T-Mobile.

The budget-friendly device is far from the performance benchmarks of flagships like the iPhone 16 Pro or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but its price is also far lower than those costly flagships. We're talking about a smartphone that is 5G capable and will set you back $119.99, as the offer by Metro by T-Mobile clarifies.

The TCL K32 5G comes with a large 6.75-inch HD+ display (720x1612 px resolution) and a 2-in-1 camera setup on its back. The main snapper is a 13 MP one, and there's a 2 MP depth sensor that doubles as a macro lens, although I wouldn't rely on it to produce striking up close bee shots for National Geographic. On the front, there's a 5 MP selfie camera that should be enough for making those video calls.

There's a large battery on board, and that's great, frankly speaking. The cell is rated at 5,010 mAh capacity, which should get you through the day, and there are features like Smart Manager and Battery Saver on board to help you keep the lights on longer.



Under the hood, the Midnight Blue TCL K32 5G (that's the only color it comes in) packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. This processor was presented last summer and it's unreasonable to expect miracles out of it. Again, don't forget that we're talking about a $120 phone (that has a large display and a large battery!)

There's 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage available, but that can be easily expanded to up to 2 TB via a MicroSD card – something that flagships these days refuse to offer. There's also a 3.5 mm headphone jack (really useful), dual speakers, but no charging brick is included.

Android 15 is the operating system you'll use out of the box.

