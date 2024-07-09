Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

If video degrades on Facebook, Instagram, are TikTok doomscrollers to blame?

By
0comments
If video degrades on Facebook, Instagram, are TikTok doomscrollers to blame?
The videos of silly cats and prancing adolescents come with a price, because nothing is free. The more TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube videos we're watching, the more data traffic we generate. The mobile networks carry this traffic. They're not happy about it. It's about money. It always is, right?

The latest Reuters report underlines how global traffic grew 25% in the 12 months to the first quarter of 2024. Video accounted for 73% of all mobile traffic by the end of 2023. These are some serious numbers.

That's why telecom operators (like Vodafone) have been complaining about the cost of it all – at the end of the day, they have to shoulder the cost of upgrading networks, while the Big Tech companies that benefit get a free ride.

Not to sound like a 1920s Soviet propaganda poster (you know: sturdy peasants, hammers, and sickles), but with every TikTok video you're watching, you're making it harder for telecom operators to profit. On the other hand, if that's your goal: cool, you're doing great. It's just that in the meantime we're getting costlier and costlier plans. And not all of us watch TikTok…

So, back to the report: Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram) has collaborated with Vodafone to increase capacity on 11 European mobile networks by optimizing the delivery of short-form video "without noticeably compromising the viewing experience".

However, it remains to be seen whether this claim holds true and video isn't degrading.

The surge in demand for video content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube continues to drive substantial growth in mobile data usage.

Efforts within the EU to compel major tech firms to invest in 5G infrastructure stalled last year and are unlikely to be revived before year-end, if at all.

Vodafone views partnering with Meta as a practical approach to address debates on equitable resource allocation.

Recommended Stories
Meta's willingness to optimize the delivery of video for its applications leads the way for a more efficient use of existing network resources. Vodafone and Meta have implemented these optimizations across Vodafone's European markets and intend to continue collaborating to foster additional efficiencies.

--Alberto Ripepi, Vodafone's chief network officer

During a trial in April, Vodafone reported a significant reduction in Meta's data traffic on its UK network, freeing up capacity in high-traffic areas such as shopping centers and transport hubs.

Spain's Telefonica said last week it was also working with Meta on optimizing video traffic delivery on its networks. Let's see how this one ends!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless