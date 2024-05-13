Meta expands paid verification service for businesses, promises to bring it to WhatsApp
Meta’s Verified for Business program is still in the testing phase, but many customers already benefit from its perks. The service was rolled out for the first time last year, but it was only available for businesses in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
During the initial test, Meta noticed that small businesses are looking for more tools that can help build their credibility with new audiences, which usually drives more engagement and brand growth.
Additionally, Meta promised to bring Verified to businesses on WhatsApp, but didn’t provide an ETA. This will be the third social network to get access to Meta’s Verified for Business program after Facebook and Instagram.
Starting last week, businesses in countries where the program is available can choose from the following monthly plans: $14.99, $44.99, $119.99, and $349.99.
Based on these findings, Meta announced that it’s expanding the test of Meta Verified for businesses on Facebook and Instagram. Starting last week, the program is available in Australia and New Zealand, and will soon be rolled out to Argentina, Chile, France, Italy, Mexico, and Peru.
Last but not least, Meta announced the launch of additional subscription plans for the program. Verified for Business had just one subscription plan initially, but now it supports four in order to cover a wider range of business needs.
