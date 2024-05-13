Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Meta expands paid verification service for businesses, promises to bring it to WhatsApp

By
0comments
Meta expands paid verification service for businesses, promises to bring it to WhatsApp
Meta’s Verified for Business program is still in the testing phase, but many customers already benefit from its perks. The service was rolled out for the first time last year, but it was only available for businesses in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

During the initial test, Meta noticed that small businesses are looking for more tools that can help build their credibility with new audiences, which usually drives more engagement and brand growth.

Based on these findings, Meta announced that it’s expanding the test of Meta Verified for businesses on Facebook and Instagram. Starting last week, the program is available in Australia and New Zealand, and will soon be rolled out to Argentina, Chile, France, Italy, Mexico, and Peru.

Additionally, Meta promised to bring Verified to businesses on WhatsApp, but didn’t provide an ETA. This will be the third social network to get access to Meta’s Verified for Business program after Facebook and Instagram.

Last but not least, Meta announced the launch of additional subscription plans for the program. Verified for Business had just one subscription plan initially, but now it supports four in order to cover a wider range of business needs.

Starting last week, businesses in countries where the program is available can choose from the following monthly plans: $14.99, $44.99, $119.99, and $349.99.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images

Latest News

Honor 200 Pro’s dual tone design leaked ahead of announcement
Honor 200 Pro’s dual tone design leaked ahead of announcement
Google Wallet will soon stop working on these Android and Wear OS devices
Google Wallet will soon stop working on these Android and Wear OS devices
U.S. economy could be severely damaged if China takes control of TSMC says Commerce Secretary
U.S. economy could be severely damaged if China takes control of TSMC says Commerce Secretary
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Galaxy S25 chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Galaxy S25 chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless