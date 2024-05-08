Meta globally testing cross-posting from Instagram to Threads
Meta is now conducting a global test that allows Instagram users to share their posts on Threads. The cross-posting feature is available on iOS devices, but only a limited number of users can take advantage of it at the moment.
First reported by TechCrunch, the integration of cross-posting has a few settings that users can play with. For instance, it’s possible to share a single post between the two social apps, or users can enable cross-posting for everything they publish.
It’s also important to mention that this is an opt-in experience, so if you don’t want to be bothered with extra features that aren’t yet ready for primetime, you can certainly turn this off whenever you want (if you are among the select few able to use cross-posting).
On the other hand, if you’re an Instagram afficionado, you’ll probably want to check out this new feature that makes it possible to have all your new photo posts automatically shared to your Threads account as well.
Interestingly enough, Meta has already confirmed to TechCrunch that this is a global test that aims to allow users cross-post images from Instagram to Threads. Based on Meta’s statement, it doesn’t seem possible to share Reels to Threads, at least not automatically.
