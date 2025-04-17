Meta ghosted Apple Intelligence on its Facebook and Instagram iOS apps



With Apple Intelligence , you can use Writing Tools to whip up text with the help of ChatGPT, get creative with visuals using Image Playground, or craft your own custom emoji with Genmoji. But here is the weird part – none of that seems to work inside some of the most popular apps on the planet: Meta’s apps.



A Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools – which let you write, edit and proofread text – have quietly disappeared from all of Meta’s apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.



Normally, iPhone and iPad users can access Writing Tools just by tapping a text field, but that is not the case inside Meta’s iOS apps. On top of that, users can’t create or share Genmoji, Apple’s custom AI-generated emoji, either. Meta has also pulled the ability to add keyboard stickers and Memoji to Instagram Stories, a feature that was once available. new report (translated source) claimsfeatures like Writing Tools – which let you write, edit and proofread text – have quietly disappeared from all of Meta’s apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.Normally, iPhone and iPad users can access Writing Tools just by tapping a text field, but that is not the case inside Meta’s iOS apps. On top of that, users can’t create or share Genmoji, Apple’s custom AI-generated emoji, either. Meta has also pulled the ability to add keyboard stickers and Memoji to Instagram Stories, a feature that was once available.

Video credit – Apple

While most apps support Apple Intelligence features by default, developers can opt out – and it looks like Meta has done just that. Why?



Well, there is no official explanation, but it is probably not a coincidence. Meta might be pushing users toward its own Meta AI, which is already baked into all of its apps and offers similar features like text editing and image generation.



And to be honest, this move isn’t all that surprising considering the history between Meta and Apple. The two companies have clashed over App Store policies more than once. Interestingly, they were , but that fell through – allegedly due to Apple’s concerns over Meta’s privacy practices. While most apps supportfeatures by default, developers can opt out – and it looks like Meta has done just that. Why?Well, there is no official explanation, but it is probably not a coincidence. Meta might be pushing users toward its own Meta AI, which is already baked into all of its apps and offers similar features like text editing and image generation.And to be honest, this move isn’t all that surprising considering the history between Meta and Apple. The two companies have clashed over App Store policies more than once. Interestingly, they were reportedly in talks last year about bringing Meta’s Llama AI model to Apple Intelligence , but that fell through – allegedly due to Apple’s concerns over Meta’s privacy practices.