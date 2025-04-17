Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Meta ghosted Apple Intelligence on its Facebook and Instagram iOS apps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
A promo material for the iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence.
If you’ve got an iPhone 15 Pro or any of the iPhone 16 models, chances are you’ve already played around with Apple Intelligence – Apple’s AI feature set that launched last year and has been rolling out bit by bit (yeah, still waiting on that revamped Siri).

With Apple Intelligence, you can use Writing Tools to whip up text with the help of ChatGPT, get creative with visuals using Image Playground, or craft your own custom emoji with Genmoji. But here is the weird part – none of that seems to work inside some of the most popular apps on the planet: Meta’s apps.

A new report (translated source) claims Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools – which let you write, edit and proofread text – have quietly disappeared from all of Meta’s apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Normally, iPhone and iPad users can access Writing Tools just by tapping a text field, but that is not the case inside Meta’s iOS apps. On top of that, users can’t create or share Genmoji, Apple’s custom AI-generated emoji, either. Meta has also pulled the ability to add keyboard stickers and Memoji to Instagram Stories, a feature that was once available.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

While most apps support Apple Intelligence features by default, developers can opt out – and it looks like Meta has done just that. Why?

Well, there is no official explanation, but it is probably not a coincidence. Meta might be pushing users toward its own Meta AI, which is already baked into all of its apps and offers similar features like text editing and image generation.

And to be honest, this move isn’t all that surprising considering the history between Meta and Apple. The two companies have clashed over App Store policies more than once. Interestingly, they were reportedly in talks last year about bringing Meta’s Llama AI model to Apple Intelligence, but that fell through – allegedly due to Apple’s concerns over Meta’s privacy practices.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless