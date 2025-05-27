Meta just teased a long-awaited WhatsApp upgrade for Apple fans
iPad users have waited years – could this cryptic emoji finally mean their time has come?
Up Next:
WhatsApp is teasing an iPad app, which may come soon after a long period of waiting.
It seems Meta is paying attention to the iPad crowd, and recently, the company (or more the WhatsApp official X account) teased an iPad app may finally be in the works. The WhatsApp version for iPad has been long awaited, even rumored for multiple years with no official confirmation for its existence, but now, things are finally starting to look brighter for iPad users.
The situation with an Instagram app for iPad (another long-awaited and highly-requested thing) is less optimistic, though. We've been hearing rumors about it for a while, but initially, Meta had said it wouldn't be making an Instagram app for iPads. Only recently did rumors about the company changing its mind started to appear.
The WhatsApp for iPad app will be offered alongside the app for iPhone and Mac. WhatsApp is one of the most popular chat services, so it's about time Meta is making it easy for people with iPads to use it.
Facebook does have an iPad app, while Meta's newest social media platform, Threads, is only currently available as an iPhone app.
Although I'm personally thrilled to hear that an iPad-focused WhatsApp version is coming, I can't help but think that prioritizing an Instagram app for iPad was the better move. WhatsApp is primarily for chatting, and this is done more conveniently on an iPhone anyway, while Instagram – well this would have been a joy to use on an iPad. Hopefully, Meta will accelerate the Instagram app development too.
As for when the WhatsApp iPad app will become available, the company doesn't say just yet. Hopefully, soon.
It seems Meta is paying attention to the iPad crowd, and recently, the company (or more the WhatsApp official X account) teased an iPad app may finally be in the works. The WhatsApp version for iPad has been long awaited, even rumored for multiple years with no official confirmation for its existence, but now, things are finally starting to look brighter for iPad users.
The teaser is simple: an emoji with wide eyes in an answer to a post saying WhatsApp should release an iPad app. For two years, the iPad-focused version of WhatsApp has been available for beta testing via TestFlight. Now, after such a long wait, we may be nearing the official release.
The X post. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
The situation with an Instagram app for iPad (another long-awaited and highly-requested thing) is less optimistic, though. We've been hearing rumors about it for a while, but initially, Meta had said it wouldn't be making an Instagram app for iPads. Only recently did rumors about the company changing its mind started to appear.
The WhatsApp for iPad app will be offered alongside the app for iPhone and Mac. WhatsApp is one of the most popular chat services, so it's about time Meta is making it easy for people with iPads to use it.
The thing is, right now people cannot install WhatsApp on an iPad via the App Store. You can use the chat service on the web, but it's not a native app with all its advantages. As for Instagram, you can download and install it on an iPad, but it's not optimized for the bigger screen and is frankly an annoying thing to use.
Facebook does have an iPad app, while Meta's newest social media platform, Threads, is only currently available as an iPhone app.
Although I'm personally thrilled to hear that an iPad-focused WhatsApp version is coming, I can't help but think that prioritizing an Instagram app for iPad was the better move. WhatsApp is primarily for chatting, and this is done more conveniently on an iPhone anyway, while Instagram – well this would have been a joy to use on an iPad. Hopefully, Meta will accelerate the Instagram app development too.
As for when the WhatsApp iPad app will become available, the company doesn't say just yet. Hopefully, soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: