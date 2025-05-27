Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Meta just teased a long-awaited WhatsApp upgrade for Apple fans

iPad users have waited years – could this cryptic emoji finally mean their time has come?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps iPad
WhatsApp on an iPhone.
WhatsApp is teasing an iPad app, which may come soon after a long period of waiting.

It seems Meta is paying attention to the iPad crowd, and recently, the company (or more the WhatsApp official X account) teased an iPad app may finally be in the works. The WhatsApp version for iPad has been long awaited, even rumored for multiple years with no official confirmation for its existence, but now, things are finally starting to look brighter for iPad users.

The teaser is simple: an emoji with wide eyes in an answer to a post saying WhatsApp should release an iPad app. For two years, the iPad-focused version of WhatsApp has been available for beta testing via TestFlight. Now, after such a long wait, we may be nearing the official release.


The situation with an Instagram app for iPad (another long-awaited and highly-requested thing) is less optimistic, though. We've been hearing rumors about it for a while, but initially, Meta had said it wouldn't be making an Instagram app for iPads. Only recently did rumors about the company changing its mind started to appear.

The WhatsApp for iPad app will be offered alongside the app for iPhone and Mac. WhatsApp is one of the most popular chat services, so it's about time Meta is making it easy for people with iPads to use it.

The thing is, right now people cannot install WhatsApp on an iPad via the App Store. You can use the chat service on the web, but it's not a native app with all its advantages. As for Instagram, you can download and install it on an iPad, but it's not optimized for the bigger screen and is frankly an annoying thing to use.

Facebook does have an iPad app, while Meta's newest social media platform, Threads, is only currently available as an iPhone app.

Although I'm personally thrilled to hear that an iPad-focused WhatsApp version is coming, I can't help but think that prioritizing an Instagram app for iPad was the better move. WhatsApp is primarily for chatting, and this is done more conveniently on an iPhone anyway, while Instagram – well this would have been a joy to use on an iPad. Hopefully, Meta will accelerate the Instagram app development too.

As for when the WhatsApp iPad app will become available, the company doesn't say just yet. Hopefully, soon.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week

Latest News

OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
The Galaxy Buds FE are selling for next to nothing at a 52% discount
The Galaxy Buds FE are selling for next to nothing at a 52% discount
Android 16 vs Android 15: Is the Material 3 Expressive glow-up worth the hype?
Android 16 vs Android 15: Is the Material 3 Expressive glow-up worth the hype?
The Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and back under the spotlight at Amazon
The Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and back under the spotlight at Amazon
Phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra gets free storage upgrade and generous trade-in discount
Phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra gets free storage upgrade and generous trade-in discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless