Instagram is reportedly changing its mind about this long-ignored Apple device





This change of heart doesn't seem to be random. The push to bring Instagram to iPad is reportedly tied to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding TikTok. With a possible ban of TikTok in the United States being debated in Congress, Meta sees a real opportunity to win over creators who may be looking for a new home. Offering better tools and support for creators is one of Instagram's current priorities — and that includes making sure the app works well on more than just phones.





Instagram has long resisted building an iPad-specific app. Back in 2020, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company had limited resources and too many other things to work on. In 2022, he added that there just wasn’t a big enough group of users demanding an iPad app to make it a priority. As a result, users have been stuck using the iPhone version of the app on their iPads, which looks awkward and doesn’t take advantage of the extra screen space.

An Instagram on iPad concept from 2020. | Images credit — Kevin Bhagat





However, we have seen how quickly Meta can make features appear seemingly out of thin air, especially when it involves one-upping a competitor. Let's not forget how quickly the Meta-owned app "Threads" gained a ton of new features once the company realized that competing app "Bluesky" began to rise in popularity and eating into their user base.





There’s still no official confirmation or timeline for release, and details on what the app might look like are limited. But the fact that Instagram is even considering it now shows how much the competition has shifted. TikTok already has an iPad-optimized app, and YouTube’s Shorts platform runs well across all devices. Instagram risks falling behind if it doesn’t meet creators where they are — and many of them use iPads for editing, planning, and posting content.





If this finally happens, it could unlock a lot of potential for iPad users. Instagram now has a chance to capitalize on an opportunity to gain more users, and the timing couldn’t be more critical. Maybe this is one thing we can agree to be thankful to TikTok for. Maybe.