How many billions can Meta’s Facebook pay the EU? And does it even matter?

You know what’s anumber? A billion dollars! I don’t know about you, but I can’t evensuch a huge sum. If I had it, I’d definitely use it to get myself one of the best phones on the planet — like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.But you know what’s even bigger? Facebook’s net worth. According to EarthWeb , the Meta-owned social platform is wortha pretty penny. And a huge one at that, over $911 billion. That’s likea billion Galaxy S23 Ultra s!But the EU has fined Meta again ! Naturally, this is for wrongful handling of user data, because at this point, it's almostthat. And this time around, the fine is! And it totals up at… 1,3 billion.Do youwhat I mean?So, why does Meta have to pay this astoundingamount of billions to the EU? To cut things short: the EU requires all handling of EU resident data to be handled within the EU.So after an investigation, Facebook was found to be exporting user data outside of the region. Hence:The investigation will go on, and the EU’s suits will work together with Facebook’s in order to find outany user data has actually been leaked or endangered. Which, in turn, might lead tofine.Did Facebook do this intentionally?. Even though it is a financially stable company, it wouldn’t want to go around throwing cash at random institutions. The reason behind this mishap is that laws in the US aren’t as strict regarding handling of user data, so it seems like this kind of,just happened.But given that this is just the latest in aof fines for Facebook, by the EU and regarding user data, does itmatter? And given the company's net worth, is it just a formality at this point?