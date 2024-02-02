Meme of the week: Getting through Motorola Razr’s Bermuda Triangle naming system

I can certainly see you know your wine. Most of the guests who stay here wouldn’t know the difference between Bordeaux and Claret.

Not confusing at all!

That’s what the insufferable hotel owner Basil Fawlty says to a wine-ordering guest in the “Fawlty Towers” cult series starring John Cleese.That’s one of the numerous jests that keep people entertained for almost 50 years now, as Claret, as any wine aficionado will tell you, is the British slang for Bordeaux wines.Thing is, even if you’re not into wine, you’ll have an easier time guessing that Claret is Bordeaux, than getting through Motorola’s naming system that’s a mini-Bermuda triangle of its own.The upcoming Motorola Razr Plus (2024) will be dubbed Razr 50 Ultra in the EU and the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) will probably be called ‘Edge 50 Pro’ overseas.