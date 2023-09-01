Meizu 21 reportedly coming in 2024 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, RGB ring LED flash
Meizu’s high profile smartphone for the current year, Meizu 20, has already been introduced in Q1, so the next flagship coming from the Chinese company is expected to drop around the same time next year.
Although we’re still many months away from Meizu 21’s big reveal, rumors about the phone have already started to emerge. Tipster Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid) claims in a since deleted post on Weibo that the Meizu 21 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The interesting piece of info revealed by the tipster is the fact that the Meizu 21 will feature an RGB ring LED flash on the back, which will probably help with capturing photos in low-light environments.
Considering the Meizu 20 family (pictured above) is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, it makes sense for the Chinese company to want to upgrade its next flagships and add better, newer CPUs. We’re not sure if this is actually a “leak” or educated guess, but either way this is more than likely to be accurate.
Beyond that, we’re left with what’s been tipped by previous leaksters and a lot of question marks. Both Meizu 21 and 21 Pro are said to feature sleek designs, 50-megapixel main sensors with OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as periscope telephoto cameras.
