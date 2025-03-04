Discounted by 42%, the compact Marshall Willen is an absolute steal, waiting to be snatched up

Bluetooth speaker

Best Buy is offering this little fella for just $69.99, down from its regular price of around $120. This means you save $50 and get this capable audio device for a whopping 42% off, making it a deal you don't want to miss. That said, we noticed that some Best Buy stores offer the speaker only in open-box condition. However, a third-party seller on Amazon is selling the Willen in new condition for 21% off.





Marshall Willen: Now 42% OFF at Best Buy! $69 99 $119 99 $50 off (42%) Grab the compact Marshall Willen at a sweet 42% discount at Best Buy. The speaker offers good sound, it's built to last, and it's a bargain at its current price of $69.99. That said, some stores sell this device in open-box condition only, so keep this in mind as well. Buy at BestBuy Marshall Willen: Save 23% on Amazon! $28 off (23%) Alternatively, you can snag a new Marshall Willen on Amazon, where the speaker is discounted by 23%. A third-party seller is offering the discount, but Amazon handles the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund. Buy at Amazon



All in all, the Marshall Willen is a steal at its current price of just $69.99. So, what are you waiting for? Tap the offer button in this article and score one at a bargain price now! Compact yet powerful, the Willen features Marshall's iconic amp-like design and delivers crisp, clear audio with punchy bass. Plus, you can use the three EQ presets available in the Marshall Bluetooth companion app to easily customize the sound to suit your preferences.But that's not all—our friend here also comes with a built-in microphone, so you can take phone calls. It's a feature you don't often see on Bluetooth speakers , especially those in the budget segment.With an IP67 rating, it's completely dustproof and can survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. Whether you're taking it to the beach, on a camping trip, or just lounging by the pool, you don't have to worry about it getting damaged. Plus, with up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, you'll have more than enough battery life for your adventures.All in all, the Marshall Willen is a steal at its current price of just $69.99. So, what are you waiting for? Tap the offer button in this article and score one at a bargain price now!

If you've been looking for athat's affordable, small, stylish, durable, and powerful, the Marshall Willen checks all the right boxes—especially right now.