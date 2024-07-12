Enjoy top-quality sound with the Marshall Emberton II — now at its lowest price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for a fancy speaker with a sleek and distinctive design? You'll definitely like this sweet deal. The capable and stylish Marshall Emberton II is now on sale for 29% off, bringing the price to its lowest yet on Amazon. This allows you to grab one for under $120 and score sweet savings of $50 in the process.
Boasting Marshall's signature amp-like design, the Emberton II is compact and easy to carry. But don't let its small dimensions fool you; this fella packs a punch and is among the best Bluetooth speakers out there. It delivers a rich and crisp sound out of the box, and while it can't offer sound for a whole gathering, it will let you enjoy your favorite songs in high quality while chilling on your couch.
As for battery life, this sleek fella offers up to a whopping 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, just a 20-minute charge will give you up to four hours of use. For a full charge, the speaker takes about three hours.
Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is an awesome choice if you want to be fashionable and enjoy top-quality sound from one of the best audio manufacturers on the market. That sweet discount won't stay available forever, though. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a brand-new Marshall Emberton II at a discounted price now!
Boasting Marshall's signature amp-like design, the Emberton II is compact and easy to carry. But don't let its small dimensions fool you; this fella packs a punch and is among the best Bluetooth speakers out there. It delivers a rich and crisp sound out of the box, and while it can't offer sound for a whole gathering, it will let you enjoy your favorite songs in high quality while chilling on your couch.
In case you like vibing on the beach instead, you can bring your Marshall Emberton II with you, as this fella comes with a solid IP67 rating. This means it's completely dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.
As for battery life, this sleek fella offers up to a whopping 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, just a 20-minute charge will give you up to four hours of use. For a full charge, the speaker takes about three hours.
Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is an awesome choice if you want to be fashionable and enjoy top-quality sound from one of the best audio manufacturers on the market. That sweet discount won't stay available forever, though. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a brand-new Marshall Emberton II at a discounted price now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: