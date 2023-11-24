The Marshall Emberton is reduced to a no-brainer choice thanks to a 41% Black Friday discount on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
It's Black Friday, which means it's time for massive savings on incredible devices once more. And right now, those in the market for an awesome Bluetooth speaker can get one at a heavily reduced price.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the Marshall Emberton with a whopping 41% discount. Such a massive price cut means you can now snag this lovely Bluetooth speaker for $70 off its price if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal right now.

Marshall is a company famous for its high-end audio equipment, and Emberton defends its maker's reputation with full force. The speaker delivers nice, balanced sound and is great for casual music listening. Furthermore, its compact size allows you to easily take it with you wherever you go.

Also, the Marshall Emberton comes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand splashes of water and accidental submersion. In other words, you'll be able to use it freely on the beach once Summer comes again.

Regarding battery life, the Marshall Emberton should be able to provide you with up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. That said, we should also point out that battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your tunes, so expect the speaker to last you less than that if you use it to its full capabilities. Additionally, it packs a gauge for the battery, so you will know when it's time to recharge it. The speaker also supports fast charging. A 20-minute pit stop for refueling should get you 5 hours of listening time.

As you can see, the Marshall Emberton is a pretty awesome Bluetooth speaker. Furthermore, Amazon's current $70 discount for Black Friday makes it even more irresistible. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one with a sweet price cut today.
