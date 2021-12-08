Major Telegram update brings deleting messages by date, making group content private, and more

Telegram update brings making group/channel content private and deleting messages by date or date range

First off, we have a Private Content option for groups and channels. This new feature will help creators protect the content they publish on Telegram. Group and Channel owners will be able to restrict the content to "members-only", such as forwarding will be restricted, screenshots won't be possible, and there will be limits to the ability to save media from such posts.





For now, this feature is not available for group chats.





The new Telegram update brings other helpful features as well

