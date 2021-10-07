Notification Center

Apple How-to Camera

How to toggle Macro camera mode on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone 11

Daniel Petrov
By
0
How to toggle Macro camera mode on your iPhone 13 and below
Unfortunately, the fancy ultrawide camera sensor with autofocus and new Macro mode allowing it to be used from up to an inch distance from the object is not present on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, yet another reason to pass them on the way to the Pro models.

You shouldn't grieve too much, there is a way to bring Macro shots to the iPhone 13 and below now. Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro Macro mode is hit or miss, while Apple promised it will let users manually turn it off.

How to turn off the automatic iPhone 13 Pro Macro mode


  1. Go to Camera > Settings.
  2. Scroll down until you see the Auto Macro toggle.
  3. Turn Auto Macro on if you want the iPhone 13 Pro/Max to refocus automatically.
  4. Keep Auto Macro off if you want to manually focus on a close object.


How to take Macro mode pictures with the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone 11


  1. Install Halide Mark II - Pro Camera app, version 2.5 from the App Store.
  2. Use the neural Macro mode by toggling the tulip icon.

The iPhone 13 and the ones sitting below in Apple's pecking order like the iPhone 13 mini or the iPhone 12 series don't have an ultrawide camera sensor with autofocus, so they don't get the newfangled iPhone camera ability for closeup shots at up to an inch from the object.

Fret not, though, as third-party iOS camera app developers are coming to the rescue, first by bringing granular ProRes video to the iPhone 13 Pro models before Apple has outed the feature officially, and now by allowing you to take Macro shots on lesser iPhones.

Halide is perhaps the most renowned iPhone camera app, and it is now bringing Macro mode to all iPhones, be they 11/12/13, or even X through a combination of AI software and hardware processing. 

Through some "neural" macro trickery the app is able to pick and choose focus point and upscale resolutions on 2017 and newer iPhones with pretty breathtaking results. Take a peek at the Macro camera mode samples from the iPhone 12 or 12 mini, and judge for yourself.





