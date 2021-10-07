How to toggle Macro camera mode on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone 11









How to turn off the automatic iPhone 13 Pro Macro mode





Go to Camera > Settings. Scroll down until you see the Auto Macro toggle. Turn Auto Macro on if you want the iPhone 13 Pro/Max to refocus automatically. Keep Auto Macro off if you want to manually focus on a close object.







How to take Macro mode pictures with the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone 11





Install Halide Mark II - Pro Camera app, version 2.5 from the App Store. Use the neural Macro mode by toggling the tulip icon.





The iPhone 13 and the ones sitting below in Apple's pecking order like the iPhone 13 mini or the iPhone 12 series don't have an ultrawide camera sensor with autofocus, so they don't get the newfangled iPhone camera ability for closeup shots at up to an inch from the object.





Fret not, though, as third-party iOS camera app developers are coming to the rescue, first by bringing granular ProRes video to the iPhone 13 Pro models before Apple has outed the feature officially, and now by allowing you to take Macro shots on lesser iPhones.





Halide is perhaps the most renowned iPhone camera app, and it is now bringing Macro mode to all iPhones , be they 11/12/13, or even X through a combination of AI software and hardware processing.





Through some "neural" macro trickery the app is able to pick and choose focus point and upscale resolutions on 2017 and newer iPhones with pretty breathtaking results. Take a peek at the Macro camera mode samples from the iPhone 12 or 12 mini, and judge for yourself.





















