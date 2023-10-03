At an Indian iPhone factory, hazardous working conditions improved but pay remains low

As disgusting as it sounds, a Foxconn factory in India was shut temporarily in 2021 thanks to the hazardous conditions found in the housing areas where seasonal workers, many from other countries, lived when they weren't churning out iPhones. Before you read some of the infractions, have a paper bag handy nearby and I'm not kidding. Foxconn employees had to deal with rats, toilets that wouldn't run, and, the coup de grace, food infested with worms.



Disgusting conditions at an iPhone factory in India led to government investigations







A government inspection was carried out and more violations were uncovered. Some of these were considered "highly hazardous" to the health of Foxconn employees who were working at the facility. Apple finally sent its own inspectors to see what was going on, and the tech giant temporarily pulled the plug on the factory. When we reported on the factory closing in December 2021, we told you that 150 Foxconn employees were in the hospital because of food poisoning









At the time, an Apple spokesperson said, "Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors. We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."





Four government agencies in India investigated the plant and while the results of these investigations never were made public, TIME has reviewed an unreleased government document and spoke with Foxconn workers in India, many of whom count on their jobs to provide for their families. One female worker told the magazine, "What we do in this factory is not what we studied for but it has become a matter of survival for our families."





The government inspections found that six workers were not issued any protective gear including goggles, chemical-resistant gloves, or respirators. The inspector found that in one part of the factory where soldering was done, the ventilation system in place was not strong enough to prevent "the escape and spread of toxic fumes into the working environment," which resulted in a "highly hazardous" atmosphere for workers.





A different part of the facility had another issue. Workers "were not provided with suitable goggles to protect their eyes from the excessive light and infrared radiation." 77 machines didn't have safety mechanisms to prevent them from running under dangerous conditions. And six large ovens used to attach tiny components to iPhone motherboards had not been "tested by a competent person" before workers used them.



The lowest-paid workers at the plant would have to work 6 months without food or rent to afford the device they are building







The factory was also guilty of numerous employment law violations and at least 17 were required to work on Sundays which was the only day off that these employees had. "All latrines and urinals in the factory were not maintained in clean and sanitary conditions at all times," the report stated.





In a statement to TIME, a Foxconn spokesperson said, "We took measures and addressed every issue the government raised from its inspection. The health and safety of our employees is a top priority for Foxconn." As for Apple , a spokesman told TIME in May, "The issues at Foxconn Sriperumbudur were investigated and addressed a year and a half ago and we placed the facility on probation. During this period Foxconn invested in significant improvements and through quarterly, and at times weekly audits, Apple and independent auditors have tracked meaningful upgrades to the facility with frequent visits and employee interviews."





Things at the facility have since improved although problems still persist. Two assembly line workers told TIME that on some days, each assembly line worker could be assembling as many as 520 iPhone units each hour which works out to one every seven seconds. That means that on some days, each assembly line worker has handled $4 million worth of iPhones every day for a salary that ranges from the equivalent of $0.99 and $1.22 per hour.




