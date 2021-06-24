Logitech's Magic Keyboard alternative now available for the iPad Air (2020)0
The Logitech Combo Touch is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Magic Keyboard, which has a full size keyboard with backlit keys. The Logitech keyboard also has a built-in trackpad with multi-touch gesture support, which is really important when navigating an iPad.
Design-wise, the Logitech accessory offers a robust design, which also acts as a protective case for the iPad. A new Sand color for both the iPad Air and iPad Pro versions of the keyboard has been added. The other color option is called Oxford Grey. Both the keyboard and the case have a woven fabric finish.
The 4th Gen iPad Air was released in 2020. The newest iPad Air has a similar design to the more expensive 2020 iPad Pro series. The tablet acts as the mid-range Apple iPad, having the design of the iPad Pro, while being much more affordable.
The 2020 iPad Air has a 10.9-inch 2360 x 1650 IPS LCD display. An Apple A14 Bionic processor coupled with 4GB of RAM powers the device. The cameras are a 12MP unit on the back and a 7MP selfie shooter on the front. 7,606mAh battery keeps the lights on.
