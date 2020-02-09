Check out these live photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G would be the top-of-the-line phone for most manufacturers. After all, the phone carries a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a 1440 x 3200 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. And the 120Hz refresh rate means that users will enjoy a smoother scrolling experience, and the screen will redraw more often for improved video game animation. In most markets, the new Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform will power the phone (although in Europe, the Exynos 990 SoC will be under the hood).
The Galaxy S20+ 5G will be introduced this coming Tuesday, February 11th. Pre-orders could start the same day and a recent leak indicates a release date as soon as February 20th. Today, tipster Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) shared a couple of photographs of the device.
As you can see from the photos, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will have thin bezels all the way around the screen with a centered punch-hole camera (10MP). An in-display fingerprint scanner will unlock the device and verify the user's identity for mobile payments. As we said, most phone manufacturers would be extremely pleased to call this device its top-of-the-line smartphone. And many consumers would be very pleased to have the Galaxy S20+ as their daily driver.
