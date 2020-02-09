Samsung Android

Check out these live photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 09, 2020, 5:21 PM
Check out these live photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G would be the top-of-the-line phone for most manufacturers. After all, the phone carries a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a 1440 x 3200 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. And the 120Hz refresh rate means that users will enjoy a smoother scrolling experience, and the screen will redraw more often for improved video game animation. In most markets, the new Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform will power the phone (although in Europe, the Exynos 990 SoC will be under the hood).

So far, this phone certainly sounds like it would the most premium model offered by a manufacturer. Toss in 12GB of memory, 128GB of storage, a quad-camera setup (12MP primary + 64MP telephoto+ 12MP ultra-wide+Time of Flight depth sensor) and a 4500mAh capacity battery and you have a beast of a phone. But as far as Samsung is concerned, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is the runner-up to the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy S20+ 5G will be available in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey with a price expected to be just under $1,000.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G will be introduced this coming Tuesday, February 11th. Pre-orders could start the same day and a recent leak indicates a release date as soon as February 20th. Today, tipster Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) shared a couple of photographs of the device. 


As you can see from the photos, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will have thin bezels all the way around the screen with a centered punch-hole camera (10MP). An in-display fingerprint scanner will unlock the device and verify the user's identity for mobile payments. As we said, most phone manufacturers would be extremely pleased to call this device its top-of-the-line smartphone. And many consumers would be very pleased to have the Galaxy S20+ as their daily driver.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 565; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

No thanks Samsung, 20:9 is way too long and narrow, I hate this aspect ratio, the best aspect ratio for bezeless phones is 18:9. No need to go higher, only makes it worse. It's only to advertise a "bigger" screen, which is just as big but taller and the extra height is useless for most useless and has mainly negative effects. So yeah no thanks.

posted on 35 min ago

Johnabis
Reply

2. Johnabis

Posts: 67; Member since: Feb 17, 2011

Exactly. My Nexus 6 at 5.96 inches actually has more viewing area watching a 16x9 video versus a 6.9 inch 20x9 display.

posted on 24 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless