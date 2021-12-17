Notification Center

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP
SiriusXM announced a partnership with Apple Music and will provide a free 12-month subscription to Apple Music to SiriusXM Platinum VIP subscribers. This deal is available to all current and new SiriusXM Platinum VIP subscribers.

Richard Beatty, SiriusXM's Chief Subscription Revenue Officer, said about the new collaboration "Apple Music is a premium subscription music streaming service that offers our listeners a vast library of songs, playlists, music videos, global live streams, and more across every genre, and our Platinum VIP subscribers will find it an excellent complementary audio offering to SiriusXM's unparalleled lineup of curated and hosted music channels, live sports, and talk programming."

As part of the Apple Music offer, subscribers with SiriusXM Platinum VIP will have access to the whole Apple Music catalog of content, as well as Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, and time-synced lyrics. The first 12 months of the Apple Music subscription will be free. After that, to use the Apple Music service, the customer will have to pay $9.99 per month.

After you have subscribed to the SiriusXM Platinum VIP Plan, you will receive an email with instructions on how to activate the 12-month free subscription to Apple Music. After the free period, the service will automatically renew to a paid subscription unless you cancel the subscription directly through Apple.

SiriusXM hinted that in early 2022 it may launch a new promotion for six months of free Apple Music bundled with a SiriusXM subscription plan.

With the SiriusXM Platinum VIP Plan, you have access to over 300 SiriusXM channels. You can listen to these channels in two vehicles and with up to two SXM App logins. Additionally, you will have access to over 5,000 official live performance videos and audio recordings.

