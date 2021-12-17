Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP

Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP0
Richard Beatty, SiriusXM's Chief Subscription Revenue Officer, said about the new collaboration "Apple Music is a premium subscription music streaming service that offers our listeners a vast library of songs, playlists, music videos, global live streams, and more across every genre, and our Platinum VIP subscribers will find it an excellent complementary audio offering to SiriusXM's unparalleled lineup of curated and hosted music channels, live sports, and talk programming."
After you have subscribed to the SiriusXM Platinum VIP Plan, you will receive an email with instructions on how to activate the 12-month free subscription to Apple Music. After the free period, the service will automatically renew to a paid subscription unless you cancel the subscription directly through Apple.
With the SiriusXM Platinum VIP Plan, you have access to over 300 SiriusXM channels. You can listen to these channels in two vehicles and with up to two SXM App logins. Additionally, you will have access to over 5,000 official live performance videos and audio recordings.