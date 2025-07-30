$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple accidentally marketed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Apple accidentally posted an ad for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Apple Galaxy Z Series
Using Gemini Live on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Apple doesn’t have a foldable iPhone out yet, so the company instead just marketed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. An “Apple Support” account posted the trailer for the Flip, and then promptly took it down once people realized the mix-up, but not before it had been recorded.

The Chinese support account made the mistake a few hours earlier. A renowned insider for all things Samsung recorded the instance, because they knew that this wasn’t going to stay up for long.



Naturally, and as is expected, users had a good laugh when they saw this happen. It’s a classic case of “oops, wrong account”. One possible explanation may be that both Samsung and Apple use the same agency in China, and some employee made an honest mistake.

Others are convinced that this was a deliberate joke by some Samsung fan who is in charge of the account. While I think that that’s pretty unlikely, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility completely. If it was done on purpose, however, then the worker who did it might be in more trouble than they might have anticipated.

The Flip 7 is one of the nicest flip foldables on the market. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Flip 7 is one of the nicest flip foldables on the market. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Samsung’s newest foldables — both the Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — have taken the industry by storm. The Fold 7 is crushing it in every market around the globe, and has left the Fold 6 behind in both hardware and popularity. Samsung fans have been waiting for the company to release a foldable phone like this for ages, and have finally gotten their wish.

Of course, some folks are waiting for the foldable iPhone, which is slated to release next year alongside the Flip 8 and Fold 8. Apple took this long to enter the foldable industry because it wanted to make a phone with a completely invisible crease. However, some reports indicate that the company has had to compromise on that vision.

If the foldable iPhone does come out next year, then I’m sure that the support account will have something more appropriate to post. Until then, this innocent mix-up is just a further reminder that Samsung is killing it with its foldables, and iPhone users are stuck waiting for Apple to make its move.

