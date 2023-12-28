Limited-edition Bose SoundLink Flex drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon
If you’re looking for an eye-catching Bluetooth speaker at a bargain price, something that doesn’t take up too much space but is powerful enough to give your day-to-day activities the necessary heat, we suggest you pick the Bose SoundLink Flex. This amazing speaker now boasts an all-new, limited edition color that retails on Amazon at a 20% cheaper price.
With a great balance between price and quality, the Bose SoundLink Flex lands among the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It relies on Bose’s Position Qtechnology, which detects the speaker’s position, adjusting its sound performance accordingly to provide optimal sound in any orientation.
With a built-in mic with one-button access to voice assistants, this speaker allows voice input and is quite suitable for phone calls. You can also take phone calls within 30 feet of this speaker, which is quite handy.
There’s plenty of battery life on deck, too! Believe it or not, this puppy can last as much as 12 hours between charges. When the juice runs out, USB-C cable allows it charge back to 100% quickly.
All in all, the Bose SoundLink Flex gives you a lot of value for your money, especially now that it’s 20% off. If you’re looking for an original gift idea, know that this recently-released limited-edition color can be just the right thing you’re looking for.
This is actually the first time we see the Bose speaker in Cypress Green available at such a low price. So, if you’re tempted by its looks (and even more attractive price tag,) we suggest you get it immediately. By the way, if you don’t find the limited-edition color interesting, know that the speaker in Black is available at a lower price as well.
Small and compact, the portable speaker also boasts a high IP67 rating. So, it should be able to withstand the occasional speck of dust and drop of water. Impressively enough, Bose even added UV and corrosion protection to ensure this bad boy can stay with you for longer.
