Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's generous discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bar
You want a new pair of good-sounding earbuds, but have only $80 to spare? Well, you're probably Lady Luck's favorite or something, because this is definitely the deal for you!

Amazon is selling Anker's impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at a sweet $20 discount, cutting 20% off the earbuds' price. Thanks to this generous price cut, you can snag a pair for under the $80 mark.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: Save 20% on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, making them available for less than $80. These earbuds provide awesome sound and ANC for the price. Plus, with up to 32 hours of listening time, they offer exceptional value for money. Don't miss out and save on a pair today!
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that this deal isn't as enticing as the $90 (53%) markdown the earphones enjoyed a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, 20% is still a decent one, especially given the value they offer at this price.

While inferior to other Pro-grade earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro 2, Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro stand their ground with awesome sound for the price. They also support the Soundcore app, which boasts its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound to your taste.

The earbuds also have a pretty capable ANC for the price and are good for phone calls, boasting Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature. To top this off, these bad boys even sport impressive battery life, delivering up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and 32 hours with their case.

Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro do offer a lot, despite not being among the absolute best earbuds money can buy. For less than $80 you are getting earphones with good sound and ANC, and impressive battery life. Yep, they are a steal right now! So, act fast! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3
Oppo’s super durable F27 series to be revealed on June 13
Oppo’s super durable F27 series to be revealed on June 13
OnePlus 12R update adds important battery improvements, bug fixes
OnePlus 12R update adds important battery improvements, bug fixes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless