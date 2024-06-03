Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain





Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro do offer a lot, despite not being among the absolute We agree that this deal isn't as enticing as the $90 (53%) markdown the earphones enjoyed a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, 20% is still a decent one, especially given the value they offer at this price.While inferior to other Pro-grade earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 , Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro stand their ground with awesome sound for the price. They also support the Soundcore app, which boasts its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound to your taste.The earbuds also have a pretty capable ANC for the price and are good for phone calls, boasting Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature. To top this off, these bad boys even sport impressive battery life, delivering up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and 32 hours with their case.Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro do offer a lot, despite not being among the absolute best earbuds money can buy . For less than $80 you are getting earphones with good sound and ANC, and impressive battery life. Yep, they are a steal right now! So, act fast! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds now while you still can!

You want a new pair of good-sounding earbuds, but have only $80 to spare? Well, you're probably Lady Luck's favorite or something, because this is definitely the deal for you!Amazon is selling Anker's impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at a sweet $20 discount, cutting 20% off the earbuds' price. Thanks to this generous price cut, you can snag a pair for under the $80 mark.