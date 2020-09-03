T-Mobile wants you to win its LG Velvet 5G
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced the forthcoming availability of LG Velvet 5G, an upper-mid-range smartphone that can already be bought from Verizon and AT&T. While T-Mobile won't release the Velvet 5G before September 10, the carrier is allowing customers to try to win the handset right now thanks to a sweepstakes unveiled on YouTube.
You can participate in this giveaway if you subscribe to T-Mobile's official YouTube channel (found here), comment on the carrier's funny LG Velvet 5G unboxing video (found here), and fill out the contact form found here (where you can also read the official rules of the giveaway).
This sweepstakes is open until September 10, 2020, at 11:59 PM PT. There is only one LG Velvet 5G to be won, and T-Mobile will select the winner on or around September 11.
Priced at $588 outright (or $24.50 per month over 24 months), T-Mobile's LG Velvet 5G will be launched in two color variants: Aurora Gray and Pink White.
The Velvet 5G is one of LG's most elegant smartphones to date. Running Android 10, the handset sports a 6.8-inch curved display with 1080 x 2460 pixels and has a sleek, water-resistant body. The phone further features a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, stereo speakers, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, a triple rear camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.