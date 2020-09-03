Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
T-Mobile LG Android 5G

T-Mobile wants you to win its LG Velvet 5G

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Sep 03, 2020, 10:14 PM
T-Mobile wants you to win its LG Velvet 5G
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced the forthcoming availability of LG Velvet 5G, an upper-mid-range smartphone that can already be bought from Verizon and AT&T. While T-Mobile won't release the Velvet 5G before September 10, the carrier is allowing customers to try to win the handset right now thanks to a sweepstakes unveiled on YouTube.

You can participate in this giveaway if you subscribe to T-Mobile's official YouTube channel (found here), comment on the carrier's funny LG Velvet 5G unboxing video (found here), and fill out the contact form found here (where you can also read the official rules of the giveaway).

This sweepstakes is open until September 10, 2020, at 11:59 PM PT. There is only one LG Velvet 5G to be won, and T-Mobile will select the winner on or around September 11. 


Priced at $588 outright (or $24.50 per month over 24 months), T-Mobile's LG Velvet 5G will be launched in two color variants: Aurora Gray and Pink White. 

The Velvet 5G is one of LG's most elegant smartphones to date. Running Android 10, the handset sports a 6.8-inch curved display with 1080 x 2460 pixels and has a sleek, water-resistant body. The phone further features a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, stereo speakers, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, a triple rear camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 $700
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Juicy OnePlus 8T 5G leak reveals key specs: quad-camera setup, 120Hz display, more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Unboxing and Hands-on
Popular stories
How to use Nearby Sharing (AirDrop for Android)
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $2000 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless