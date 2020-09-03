T-Mobile wants you to win its LG Velvet 5G









This sweepstakes is open until September 10, 2020, at 11:59 PM PT. There is only one LG Velvet 5G to be won, and T-Mobile will select the winner on or around September 11.









Priced at $588 outright (or $24.50 per month over 24 months), T-Mobile's LG Velvet 5G will be launched in two color variants: Aurora Gray and Pink White.





The Velvet 5G is one of LG 's most elegant smartphones to date. Running Android 10, the handset sports a 6.8-inch curved display with 1080 x 2460 pixels and has a sleek, water-resistant body. The phone further features a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, stereo speakers, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, a triple rear camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.



