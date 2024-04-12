These LG earbuds are $100 off on Amazon, sound awesome, and can be connected to non-Bluetooth devices

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

We are back with another cool deal on a pair of good-sounding earbuds. This time, however, we won't be talking about Galaxy Buds, AirPods, or earphones from top manufacturers such as Bose, Beats, and Sony. We'll be talking about LG and its TONE Free T90Q earbuds, which are discounted by $100 on Amazon.

That's right! These handsome fellas are $100 off their price, resulting in a lovely 43% discount if you act fast and snag a pair through this deal while it's still up for grabs. But don't be quick to write them off, as the LG TONE Free T90Q have a lot to offer and are a real bargain at their current price.

With their awesome sound, they punch well above their price tag. Moreover, they support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, making your listening experience even more mesmerizing. Additionally, you can adjust their sound entirely to your preferences via the EQ functionality in the LG Tone Free app.

The earbuds also offer a snug and secure fit and even come with a fancy feature dubbed "Test My Best Fit," which tests the fit of the earbuds and helps you adjust them into your ears. Moreover, they boast impressive battery life, providing up to 9 hours of playback on their own with ANC turned off. Add the case, and you'll be able to enjoy up to 29 hours of listening time.

Speaking of the case, it can even serve as a Bluetooth transmitter, letting you connect your LG TONE Free T90Q with a device that doesn't support Bluetooth. For example, you can connect the case to your old TV via a 3.5mm to USB-C cable and watch movies with your wireless LG earbuds.

We should note that the earphones have some drawbacks as well. Although they boast an ANC functionality, it is not very effective. Additionally, they are not that great for phone calls.

Nevertheless, at $100 off, LG TONE Free T90Q are worth every single penny spent, especially with their Dolby Head Tracking and case that allows you to connect them wirelessly to any device as long as it has a 3.5mm audio jack. So, act fast and grab a pair today!
