These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot

The LG TONE Free T90 are neither Bose nor Beats headphones. They are not even Apple or Samsung earbuds. However, these bad boys will definitely surprise you with what they are capable of. You ready?For starters, the LG TONE Free T90 sound pretty awesome, especially for a $90 pair of earbuds. Furthermore, they support fancy features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, which make the audio feel three-dimensional, enhancing your listening experience even further. You can even tailor their sound entirely to your liking via the EQ functionality in their LG Tone Free companion app.Additionally, the earbuds have a tight fit and are comfortable to wear, which means you'll be able to blast your songs for hours without experiencing any ear fatigue. They even support a feature called Test My Best Fit, which, as the name suggests, tests whether the earbuds have a good fit and helps you adjust them into your ears if they don't.Moreover, the LG TONE Free T90 come with ANC functionality, which, sadly, doesn't do a great job of muting the outside world. Also, the earbuds are not great for phone calls either. That said, earphones under the $100 mark almost never excel in those two things, so at least the LG TONE Free T90 pack amazing sound.In terms of battery life, the earbuds should be able to deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC turned off on a single charge. Add the case, and you'll be looking at up to 29 hours of playback with ANC disabled.Now that we've mentioned the case, we should point out that this bad boy can double as a Bluetooth transmitter, allowing you to blast your favorite songs on non-Bluetooth devices wirelessly. For instance, you can connect the case to your TV using a 3.5mm to USB-C cable and enjoy watching your favorite TV series using your LG TONE Free T90 earbuds.As you can see, the LG TONE Free T90 indeed have a lot to offer. While there are certainly a few trade-offs to consider, opting for a pair of LG TONE Free T90 at an $89.99 price tag will provide you with a lot in return. So, if you are in the market for budget-friendly earbuds with amazing sound and don't need top-tier ANC and do not intend to use them for phone calls, then you should definitely snatch a pair of LG TONE Free T90 while they are so dirt cheap at Woot.