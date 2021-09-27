Hot new deal brings LG's bacteria-killing AirPods rivals down to a measly $59

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Most of the best true wireless earbuds available today look kind of similar, both inside and out, with audio performance generally described as "premium", stellar battery life, and in many cases, active noise cancellation offered at a fraction of the AirPods Pro 's regular price.





But if you want to feel special, the LG Tone Free family could be the way to go, including a number of different models with some truly unusual functionality in tow. One such bacteria-killing member is on sale at a huge discount right now, fetching a measly $59 instead of $149.99.





To take advantage of this amazing one-day-only Newegg deal, you'll have to add the "93XRZ79" promo code to your order during checkout, which will instantly reduce the already marked-down $76.99 price of the FN6 earbuds in black.





These bad boys have been commercially released last year, mind you, lacking ANC technology while shipping alongside a so-called "UVnano" case with wireless charging capabilities.





The UVnano tech guarantees the annihilation of 99.9 percent of bacteria present on the speaker mesh, doing its thing while you load up the Tone Free FN6 to take their standalone 6-hour endurance time all the way up to 18 hours.





actively cancelling all noise. Thanks to "high-performance" dual microphones, LG 's latest deeply discounted AirPods rivals can also commit to "reducing" noise and "cancelling" echoes, which is obviously not the same thing ascancelling all noise.





But that's still pretty great for just 60 bucks, especially when you also consider the top-shelf Meridian sound, fast charging support, and Ambient Sound technology.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up