New LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds bring long battery life, signature UV sanitizing case









Now, however, LG goes straight for the amazing Sony WF-1000XM4 jugular, mind you, not even the Apple AirPods Pro by introducing the LG TONE Free DFP8W (we know, we know, bud makers and their model numbers). Why?

LG Tone Free DFP8W specs, price, and battery life





~$180 price

10 hours battery life (ANC off)/6 hours (ANC on)

24 hours battery life with the charging case

8mm drivers with flexible silicon diaphragms

UV-light sanitizing case

Meridian Audio

Black, White, and Beige colors





Well, for starters the new LG DFP8W buds can run for longer with up to 10 hours of battery life, just two hours short of the Sony WF-1000XM4 record holders with ANC off. When noise-cancellation is working, they offer 6 hours of battery life, compared to the Sony's 8, though, but still more than the AirPods Pro





Throw in the expected self-sanitizing UVnano case and Meridian Audio tune-up, as well as the new 8mm drivers with flexible silicon diaphragms that offer up to 75% bass boost, and the new buds immediately attract attention.





Despite all that jazz that LG managed to stuff inside the new Tone Free DFP8W true wireless buds, it kept the price at €180 which usually translates to the same tag in dollars when they arrive stateside in white, beige and black colors. The new LG earbuds are only slated as "coming soon," though, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for the exact price and release date when they land in the US.





