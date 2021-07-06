New LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds bring long battery life, signature UV sanitizing case

New LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds bring long battery life, signature UV sanitizing case0
It then followed with the no less fine Tone Free HBS-FN6 buds that added Meridian audio, and introduced active noise cancellation (ANC) to the mix with their FN7 successors.
LG Tone Free DFP8W specs, price, and battery life
- ~$180 price
- 10 hours battery life (ANC off)/6 hours (ANC on)
- 24 hours battery life with the charging case
- 8mm drivers with flexible silicon diaphragms
- UV-light sanitizing case
- Meridian Audio
- Black, White, and Beige colors
Throw in the expected self-sanitizing UVnano case and Meridian Audio tune-up, as well as the new 8mm drivers with flexible silicon diaphragms that offer up to 75% bass boost, and the new buds immediately attract attention.
Despite all that jazz that LG managed to stuff inside the new Tone Free DFP8W true wireless buds, it kept the price at €180 which usually translates to the same tag in dollars when they arrive stateside in white, beige and black colors. The new LG earbuds are only slated as "coming soon," though, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for the exact price and release date when they land in the US.