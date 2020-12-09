iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

LG Android Deals

The LG G8 ThinQ is too cheap to turn down in this phenomenal clearance sale

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 09, 2020, 1:03 PM
The LG G8 ThinQ is too cheap to turn down in this phenomenal clearance sale
Before deciding to outsource the design and production of its low to mid-end smartphones, LG tried a number of different strategies in pursuit of a mobile division profit, including the termination of the not-so-successful G and V families of high-end handsets.

These seem to have made way for the gorgeous upper mid-range Velvet and... somewhat bizarre Wing, but of course, the last of the G and V-series mohicans are still around at several major US retailers and carriers. Then again, we can probably expect the early 2019-released LG G8 ThinQ, for instance, to go away in the very near future, so this might be your final chance to buy what many have called the most overlooked flagship of last year at a cool discount.

We're not going to tell you this thing is perfect all of a sudden, but at $299.99, it certainly doesn't need to be to qualify as a smart Christmas investment. We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, mind you, sold by Woot with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Even better, your Woot orders are actually fulfilled by Amazon, which shouldn't come as a big surprise considering the former e-tailer is owned by the latter e-commerce giant. Meanwhile, although the deeply discounted product listing doesn't mention anything about LG's Second Year Promise program, there's a good chance you'll qualify for a 12-month warranty extension as well.

Available in a single Aurora Black paint job with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, as well as hands-free Alexa assistance out the box, the LG G8 ThinQ normally costs a whopping $850 on Amazon, which is obviously ridiculous. 

But the fact the phone has regularly gone down to $500 and even $400 in the last few months does not impact the appeal of this hot new "clearance" deal. Hand ID and Air Motion gimmicks aside, the LG G8 ThinQ is a powerful, relatively stylish, and versatile device, with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 16 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, 3,500mAh battery, and 6.1-inch P-OLED display in tow. 

In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S10, which also happens to feature a 6.1-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 SoC, typically goes for $750, currently fetching just 150 bucks less than its usual price.

