The LG G8 ThinQ is too cheap to turn down in this phenomenal clearance sale
Even better, your Woot orders are actually fulfilled by Amazon, which shouldn't come as a big surprise considering the former e-tailer is owned by the latter e-commerce giant. Meanwhile, although the deeply discounted product listing doesn't mention anything about LG's Second Year Promise program, there's a good chance you'll qualify for a 12-month warranty extension as well.
Available in a single Aurora Black paint job with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, as well as hands-free Alexa assistance out the box, the LG G8 ThinQ normally costs a whopping $850 on Amazon, which is obviously ridiculous.
But the fact the phone has regularly gone down to $500 and even $400 in the last few months does not impact the appeal of this hot new "clearance" deal. Hand ID and Air Motion gimmicks aside, the LG G8 ThinQ is a powerful, relatively stylish, and versatile device, with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 16 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, 3,500mAh battery, and 6.1-inch P-OLED display in tow.
In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S10, which also happens to feature a 6.1-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 SoC, typically goes for $750, currently fetching just 150 bucks less than its usual price.