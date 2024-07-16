Xreal Beam Pro review – simple, affordable, socially acceptable spatial computing?

Apple Vision Pro

Jump to:

Xreal Air

Xreal Air 2

Note that you can see the real world behind your spatial content, it's not a black void as it appears in screenshots

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Stills taken from a 1080p 60fps video recording; these appear 3D when viewed through Xreal glasses





Battery life and charging





Verdict





Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

First thing I noticed is that the camera is really zoomed in when filming video; these are not wide-angle cameras for, say, filming 180-degree VR videos (VR180). No, as you can see from the samples, whether you're taking photos or videos, the cameras take pretty narrow dual landscape shots from their two different angles, which are then combined.The contrast and clarity aren't great, but again, this is a $199 device that already surpassed my expectations several times. Hard to complain about it not also having the best 3D cameras.Still, playing back the content you make on your glasses is quite magical. The camera quality takes the backseat to the 3D effect, which is very immersive, and it really makes you feel like you're reliving a moment, and you're almost in it.Sure, I would've loved to see better cameras, and more importantly – wider ones, but for $199, the Xreal Beam Pro pleasantly surprises me again. I can totally see Xreal doing an "Ultra" variant or something, that has even higher specs, and takes this already great concept to a flagship level.But for $199 – what we get is already surprisingly effective.The Xreal Beam Pro sports a 4300mAh battery. The official battery life estimates from Xreal are – up to 3 hours of video or game streaming, and up to 3.5 for offline video playback.Realistically, it felt to me that I could easily get at least 5 hours out of the Xreal Beam Pro, but it really depends on what you're doing with it, so it's best to stick with Xreal's conservative estimates.As for the charging, it's surprisingly fast. With a 27W charger or faster, Xreal claims you can fully charge the Xreal Beam Pro from 0% to 100% in 70 minutes.In my experience, I was able to fully charge it from about 12% to 100% in less than 60 minutes, so once again – I'm pleasantly surprised with the speed.There's no included charger, though, so as with many devices these days, you'll need to provide your own. You can also only use the left USB-C port on the bottom of the device for charging, but the two USB-C ports are clearly labeled, so it's hard to confuse them.This dedicated spatial computing device is perfect for enthusiasts looking to play around with the technology, make the most out of it on a budget, or simply for consuming entertainment on the go.While there is more to be done to expand on, and polish its software, what we're getting off the bat is quite impressive – a smooth-like experience for thousands of dollars less.I'd love to see it running at least three apps at a time, and more AR experiences in the XREAL app store, but for $199, the Xreal Beam Pro is definitely worth it for the right person.Especially if you already own Xreal glasses, or wish to try something new and exciting, without spending $3,500 on an, or settling for the similarly bulky, at-home-onlyheadset.It impressed me several times over, considering its price.