Xreal Beam Pro review – simple, affordable, socially acceptable spatial computing?
The Xreal Beam Pro might look like a smartphone (because it pretty much is), but it's one specially designed to fully unleash the potential of Xreal's AR glasses.
Does this $199 accessory to your Xreal glasses succeed at its goal, and does it make for a true Apple Vision Pro killer, for a comparatively low price?
Let's find out!
However, if you're going to download lots of mobile games, movies and shows on the device itself, it may be worth it to opt in for 256GB of storage.
The good news is that the Xreal Beam Pro has expandable storage of up to 1TB, so buying a microSD card to slot in it could be cheaper, and is an option.
For this review, we're using the base 6GB+128GB Xreal Beam Pro variant.
It's worth pointing out that you'll also need a pair of Xreal glasses, to connect to the Xreal Beam Pro, and get the spatial computing experience we're looking at here.
You can also check out our individual reviews for Xreal's glasses here:
I'm using the Xreal Air 2 with the Beam Pro, for this review.
By default, Xreal's glasses, like most "AR-capable" glasses on the market, serve as simple screen mirroring devices for your smartphone, gaming console, or computer. You plug them in your phone or, say, Steam Deck, and you get their screen mirrored onto the glasses – that's pretty much it.
But Xreal's glasses have AR capabilities, and can be so much more than simple screen mirroring accessories.
The Xreal Beam Pro, like its predecessor – the Xreal Beam – aims to unleash these glasses' full potential, by enabling their spatial sensors, giving them multitasking features, letting you film and playback spatial video, and more, with its dedicated software and hardware.
Although the Xreal Beam Pro looks like a budget phone, and it pretty much is, its operating system – Nebula OS (based on Android 14, at the time of this review), has AR experiences integrated into it, made especially for Xreal's glasses, and those experiences launch as soon as the glasses are plugged into the device.
And since the Xreal Beam Pro is a Wi-Fi-connected Android device, you can also easily download all kinds of apps and games from the Google Play Store, such as streaming services (YouTube, Netflix), and video players, for watching movies and shows, both online and offline.
The Xreal Beam Pro is already available for purchase from XREAL.com.
According to Xreal, pre-orders for customers who bought the device from XREAL.com have started shipping as of yesterday, July 15, and will be arriving in the coming days.
Although we could technically call it a $199 spatial computer, as mentioned earlier the Xreal Beam Pro is basically a budget Android smartphone, but designed with a focus on AR experiences, as opposed to making phone calls.
On the left side of the device we have a tray for an optional microSD card, and on the right – volume and power buttons, above which is also a special "mode button."
On the bottom of the Xreal Beam Pro we have two USB-C ports, one for charging it, and one for connecting your Xreal glasses; so we can do both at the same time – convenient! The latter is also the one to use for USB file transfer, if you ever need it.
The star of the show is arguably on the back – we have two 50-megapixel cameras designed for filming spatial content, which can then be viewed on your Xreal Beam Pro with any Xreal glasses.
Honestly, the Xreal Beam Pro feels pretty good for the price. If this were a regular smartphone, I could see myself using it.
As you can probably guess, setting up the Xreal Beam Pro is just like setting up any Android smartphone. You go through a couple of simple steps, connect to your Wi-Fi, log into your Google account, make an Xreal account, and choose a PIN code, as it's the only method of locking and unlocking this device.
Other than that – it's simple plug-and-play – just connect your Xreal glasses to the USB-C port on the bottom-right, put on the glasses, and you're in.
Upon connecting your glasses to the Xreal Beam Pro for the first time, you get a tutorial that teaches you how to use your new device. It has a couple of grammatical errors here and there, but as a regular Lenovo tablet user, I'm pretty numb to that by now, so long as the thing actually works.
The tutorial is particularly useful to show you how that unusual "mode button" on the Xreal Beam Pro works – it can center your virtual screen, by pressing it once, or switch between two different modes of window behavior – one would have windows follow your head's orientation, the other will keep them fixed to one angle and position.
Step two teaches you how your Xreal Beam Pro can be used as a spatial controller for your content. Its screen basically turns into a touchpad, while the whole device becomes a spatial pointer that you can aim around, and select things with.
Using the Xreal Beam Pro as a spatial pointer is pretty easy and intuitive anyway. But – the setup clearly needs some work.
The spatial apps we get out of the box are the tutorial, a video player, a clock, Google's default apps (Files, Chrome, Assistant, YouTube)... There's also an XREAL Store app, which appears to be in a pretty early stage, as it doesn't have a lot to offer right now, in terms of specialized AR experiences, but hopefully it will in the future. I'm not even sure if it loads properly, as images take a while to show up.
Let's talk about window management and multitasking on this spatial device.
Now, apps you open pop up in phone-size windows next to one another. You can't lean forward to see them up close, as Xreal's glasses don't have positional tracking, which is understandable, because that'd need cameras, and ruin their thin and light design. But you can turn and look around to see your apps, and use them simultaneously. They will go out of view if you have them fixed somewhere, and look to the side, so the whole "spatial / augmented reality" experience works as intended.
Besides moving them around, you can also change the size of your app windows, because obviously I wanted Chrome running in landscape. You can switch between two predetermined window sizes (medium and large), and between two app window orientations – portrait and landscape. In addition, you can freely make those predetermined window shapes larger or smaller, just not fiddle with their aspect ratios.
Now, in fairness, this is a budget device with 6GB of RAM, running Android no less, so I wasn't expecting much, not to mention I don't see myself ever needing to use more than two apps at a time – in my case YouTube and Chrome. So I can live with that.
Speaking of Chrome again – web browsing is a joy, with the Xreal glasses and the Xreal Beam Pro as a remote. You can click with the virtual pointer, scroll through pages intuitively by scrolling your finger on the touchpad, and everything seems to load quickly. No internet speed or performance issues here, which could be in part thanks to that two-app-at-a-time limit.
After some web browsing I launched YouTube next to Chrome, and played a couple of high definition videos. I was able to up the YouTube quality to 2160p at 60 frames per second, which seems to be the maximum for this device, and a pretty generous one at that – no playback complaints.
So Netflix works perfectly fine in terms of video quality – videos play in high definition, and are smooth as butter. However, I found that the virtual pointer you use to navigate around can't press the Netflix pause button, or the seek buttons for some reason. Likely an issue with the Netflix app, and likely one of many you may face by just naturally trying out Android apps, due to their varying support for such input methods. So that's something to keep in mind.
You could connect a gaming controller and fire up GeForce Now for some triple-A cloud gaming, or use third party apps from the Google Play Store to stream your PC's screen and game from that, besides regular on-device Android mobile gaming.
So the Xreal Beam Pro has two 50-megapixel 3D cameras on the back, positioned a bit further from one another than you might be used to seeing them, so they can simulate human eyes, and film 3D content from two reasonably different angles.
You can then watch the spatial content you made with your favorite Xreal glasses, and relive the moments.
Or at least that's the idea. This is one of those cases where you're reminded that it's a $199 device; a price for which you normally can't even get a single good camera, let alone two, for filming spatial content.
Still, playing back the content you make on your glasses is quite magical. The camera quality takes the backseat to the 3D effect, which is very immersive, and it really makes you feel like you're reliving a moment, and you're almost in it.
Sure, I would've loved to see better cameras, and more importantly – wider ones, but for $199, the Xreal Beam Pro pleasantly surprises me again. I can totally see Xreal doing an "Ultra" variant or something, that has even higher specs, and takes this already great concept to a flagship level.
The Xreal Beam Pro sports a 4300mAh battery. The official battery life estimates from Xreal are – up to 3 hours of video or game streaming, and up to 3.5 for offline video playback.
Realistically, it felt to me that I could easily get at least 5 hours out of the Xreal Beam Pro, but it really depends on what you're doing with it, so it's best to stick with Xreal's conservative estimates.
As for the charging, it's surprisingly fast. With a 27W charger or faster, Xreal claims you can fully charge the Xreal Beam Pro from 0% to 100% in 70 minutes.
In my experience, I was able to fully charge it from about 12% to 100% in less than 60 minutes, so once again – I'm pleasantly surprised with the speed.
There's no included charger, though, so as with many devices these days, you'll need to provide your own. You can also only use the left USB-C port on the bottom of the device for charging, but the two USB-C ports are clearly labeled, so it's hard to confuse them.
This dedicated spatial computing device is perfect for enthusiasts looking to play around with the technology, make the most out of it on a budget, or simply for consuming entertainment on the go.
While there is more to be done to expand on, and polish its software, what we're getting off the bat is quite impressive – a smooth Apple Vision Pro-like experience for thousands of dollars less.
I'd love to see it running at least three apps at a time, and more AR experiences in the XREAL app store, but for $199, the Xreal Beam Pro is definitely worth it for the right person.
Especially if you already own Xreal glasses, or wish to try something new and exciting, without spending $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, or settling for the similarly bulky, at-home-only Meta Quest 3 headset.
It impressed me several times over, considering its price.
