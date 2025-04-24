Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition gets a serious performance boost
Business laptops are no joke, and while not being maxed-out like a dedicated high-end gaming laptop, they do bring lots of power to the table. Or, should I say, to the desk.
Intel's Lunar Lake processors have been well-received, especially in business-focused laptops where energy efficiency and quiet operation are priorities. These chips are built to deliver long battery life, making them a strong choice for office environments.
However, Lunar Lake does come with certain limitations. One of the most notable is its 32 GB memory cap. Previous models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon were capable of supporting up to 64 GB of RAM, but the Gen 13 version was limited to 32 GB due to the design of the Lunar Lake platform. That's now changing with the introduction of new processor options from Intel.
Lenovo has announced that upcoming models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition will be available with Intel's Arrow Lake H and Arrow Lake U chips. These new processors are expected to allow for higher RAM capacity, likely restoring the 64 GB option for users who need more memory.
Arrow Lake U is a version optimized for ultraportable devices. It uses fewer cores than the H series, but still provides better performance for everyday use while maintaining low power consumption.
In addition to the standard X1 Carbon, Lenovo is also introducing Arrow Lake H and U chips to the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition, a convertible version of the laptop. Both models are expected to start shipping this month.
Image credit – Lenovo
