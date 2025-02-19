Get superior sound with the Lenovo Tab Plus and save $80 at Best Buy
How does getting an Android tablet with an impressive sound system and an included sleeve for $249.99 sound? If the price tickles your fancy, we absolutely recommend checking out Best Buy's latest Lenovo Tab Plus deal. The model is currently discounted by $80 in its larger storage variant, offering more value for money.
Right off the bat, we must point out that Lenovo had a generous $91 price cut on the slate not long ago, but that one arrived without a free sleeve. What's more, the Lenovo Store sale is no longer available, leaving you with this 24% markdown on the $329.99 bundle (which isn't half bad when you think about it).
Aside from that, the Android 14 device offers decent screen real estate with its 11.5-inch 90Hz 2K display. Although an LCD panel, this touchscreen offers a respectable viewing experience that corresponds to its asking price. How does it handle the performance front, you may ask? Surprisingly good, to be honest!
As for software, you can expect Android 15 to be the final OS version on this fella. That said, security updates will continue through 2028, which is good enough for an affordable tablet.
So, what do you think? If you prioritize audio quality in a tablet above everything else, the Lenovo Tab Plus should make you plenty happy. Get one and save $80 with Best Buy's bundle promo.
Now, since this is a budget slate, it obviously can't rival the best Android tablets out there. That said, it's a very decent choice for undemanding users, standing out with a huge Dolby Atmos-optimized eight-speaker system by JBL. As you can see via our Lenovo Tab Plus review, the audio system is, in fact, one of the device's most impressive aspects.
Although a budget option, the Tab Plus offers a great everyday experience and even handles some multitasking with its MediaTek Helio G99 chip. Then again, you'd need a more powerful device to run demanding games like Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings.
