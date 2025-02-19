Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Get superior sound with the Lenovo Tab Plus and save $80 at Best Buy

How does getting an Android tablet with an impressive sound system and an included sleeve for $249.99 sound? If the price tickles your fancy, we absolutely recommend checking out Best Buy's latest Lenovo Tab Plus deal. The model is currently discounted by $80 in its larger storage variant, offering more value for money.

Save $80 on the Lenovo Tab Plus with sleeve!

$249 99
$329 99
$80 off (24%)
The 8/256GB Lenovo Tab Plus is on sale at Best Buy once again, offered for 24% off in a bundle with an included sleeve. At the time of writing, the Lenovo Store doesn't have a matching promo.
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Tab Plus is 12% off at Amazon

$80 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can get the Tab Plus by Lenovo at Amazon. Over here, you can save 12% on the model, which brings it to about $270. There's no included sleeve in the box, though.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we must point out that Lenovo had a generous $91 price cut on the slate not long ago, but that one arrived without a free sleeve. What's more, the Lenovo Store sale is no longer available, leaving you with this 24% markdown on the $329.99 bundle (which isn't half bad when you think about it).

Now, since this is a budget slate, it obviously can't rival the best Android tablets out there. That said, it's a very decent choice for undemanding users, standing out with a huge Dolby Atmos-optimized eight-speaker system by JBL. As you can see via our Lenovo Tab Plus review, the audio system is, in fact, one of the device's most impressive aspects.

Aside from that, the Android 14 device offers decent screen real estate with its 11.5-inch 90Hz 2K display. Although an LCD panel, this touchscreen offers a respectable viewing experience that corresponds to its asking price. How does it handle the performance front, you may ask? Surprisingly good, to be honest!

Although a budget option, the Tab Plus offers a great everyday experience and even handles some multitasking with its MediaTek Helio G99 chip. Then again, you'd need a more powerful device to run demanding games like Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings.

As for software, you can expect Android 15 to be the final OS version on this fella. That said, security updates will continue through 2028, which is good enough for an affordable tablet.

So, what do you think? If you prioritize audio quality in a tablet above everything else, the Lenovo Tab Plus should make you plenty happy. Get one and save $80 with Best Buy's bundle promo.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

